John Calipari Once Again Defends Hunter Yurachek: 'Why Are You Mad At Him?'

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach John Calipari talked plenty about the 2026-27 Razorbacks during a meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon, but he also spent time talking about the Protect College Sports Act, of which he is in favor.

"You should be calling congressmen and saying, 'We want this bill'," Calipari said.

The PCSA passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday with a vote of 77-22, though it is guaranteed to not be voted on by the House of Representatives until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek walks the sideline of Razorback Stadium against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Imagae

After discussing the bill for a few minutes, Calipari turned to another somewhat controversial subject: Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who has been under heavy fire from fans since Arkansas football's 43-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 12.

The Razorbacks' early struggles on the gridiron this year, combined with reports that place the Hogs in the bottom of the SEC in football roster spending have turned fans further against Yurachek, who they weren't particularly happy with before football season began.

"I'll say it again: we're one of the few campuses that aren't in debt," Calipari said. "Like deep debt. We're not in debt. I know everybody's mad at Hunter. I don't even know why. I'm like, 'why are you mad at him?' We're not in debt."

Unfortunately, not being in debt doesn't contribute to a winning football program, which Arkansas hasn't consistently had under Yurachek's leadership. However, Razorback basketball has returned to national relevancy during Yurachek's tenure, and given that Calipari has plenty of resources at his disposal, it's understandably why he's gone to bat multiple times for Yurachek.

"Basketball reseating, baseball reseating, some of the other stuff — it's not popular," Calipari said. "People get mad. But that and a couple other things, we're going to be okay here in Arkansas."

Arkansas, which has made the Sweet 16 five times in the last six seasons, spends more on men's basketball than any other SEC school, according to NILnomics.

But football is still king among Razorback fans, and until spending increases and success comes in the form of wins, fans won't be laying off Yurachek anytime soon, even if the most popular individual in the Natural State continues to stick up for him.

Calipari's Razorbacks are expected to be national contenders this year after the Hall of Fame coach brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Fans can get their first look at the 2026-27 Hoop Hogs on Friday at Bud Walton Arena by acquiring free tickets to Primetime at the Palace, a preseason event that will feature a dunk contest, three-point contest and a scrimmage, as well as a post-event autograph session with players.

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