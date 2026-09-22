Three Biggest Questions For Arkansas Basketball This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to the roster Arkansas coach John Calipari has assembled, there is no doubt from anyone that he has the talent to put a dangerous team on the court.

What he does have are some questions about how they get there because even though there's talent, this is a team full of new faces and one significant returning star in Billy Richmond III.

After winning the SEC Basketball Tournament and another run to the Sweet 16, it's time for the Razorbacks to forge its way to becoming national title contenders. True freshman guard Jordan Smith arrives as one of the most decorated recruits it college basketball this season, and certainly showed off what he's capable of in exhibition play in the Bahamas last month.

It didn't take long for them to blend together and look like a team poised to defend well and score at will, but that was against overwhelmed competition. With another loaded non-conference schedule that includes Arizona, Michigan State, North Carolina and Indiana, Calipari will have more than enough answers to questions many around the country have for his team.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Jordan Smith, Jr. and JJ Andrews celebrate following made basket in first half against The Bahamas National Team. | RazorbackMBB, X

Has The Defense Actually Improved?

There were definitive areas where Arkansas lacked on the defensive end, and it wasn't becuase of pure talent. Calipari had to play the numbers game too often to avoid foul trouble from his pair of fantastic guards in Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

That's not to say Acuff and Thomas couldn't capably defend. Due to their offensive prowess, Arkansas wouldn't have been able to survive as often; choosing to defend without fouling in order to score most of the time at will.

The Razorbacks' defensive rating of 112.6 ranked No. 221 in all of college basketball last season, but were able to hover in the top 50 due to their legnth, according to CBB Analytics. The Hakeem-percentage combined each team's block and steal percentage, which was a major factor in narrowing Arkansas' issues on defense.

Calipari and his coaching staff recruited even more length this season, which will challenge teams at every level of the court. While Smith is listed at 6-foot-2, he possesses a 6-feet-9 wingspan, and he puts it to work nearly every possession.

Player Wingspan Jordan Smith, Jr. 6-9 Abdou Toure 6-9.5 JJ Andrews 7-7 Jeremiah Wilkinson 6-8 Billy Richmond III 6-8 Miikka Muurinen 7-3 Davion Thompson N/a Caleb Ourigou 7-3 Cooper Bowser 7-5 Maper Maker 7-7 Ilia Frolov 7-5

That type of size, defensive intensity and depth in the backcourt can only translate to a better defense this season.

There is depth in place this year that the Razorbacks haven't had in the past which will be critical to the overall ceiling for the Razorbacks. Arkansas did miss out on a few big men in the portal who ended up choosing other schools, but there are some encouraging signs of improvement in the paint.

Notably, true freshman Caleb Ourigou has a chance to be an enforcer in the paint. While he won't score as much, he has the tools to be a factor when he needed, but it's his size that provides optimism that Calipari ended up getting a steal out of the high school ranks.

Listed at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Ourigou is strong and very athletic with a frame to add plenty of mass. With some time spent this offseason in Kenny Payne's big man development program, there's a chance his minutes increase throughout the regular season and become a freshman pundits will take notice of as a potential one-and-done.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wing Abdou Toure during drills inside the Martin Family Basketball Performance Facility on Monday, July 27, 2026. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

Who Will Become The Valuable Sixth Man?

There may not be a single sixth man on this team, but a role that can be shared between two incoming 5-star freshman in JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure. Each of them have the unique combination of size, athleticsm and scoring ability that will be tough to defend on any given night.

Toure can become a high-flying option with a motor that never wears down, uses length to stress offenses on the perimeter and become a nightmare in transition.

Andrews unique blend of size and athleticsm can help him become a fearless driver in the paint, take advantage of one-on-one opportunites beyond the arc and become the heart of this Razorbacks squad.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Cooper Bowser during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Who Becomes Arkansas' Anchor in the Paint?

Bowser, a fifth year transfer out of Furman, spent last season as the most efficient big man in the country. Most of his damage last season came in extended range from seven-to-10 feet away from the basket at 61%. He is a good decision-maker, doesn't commit many turnovers and knows how to rotate off the pick-and-roll for athletic finishes.

However, he's not afraid to be a physical rebounder, contest shots in the paint either and that makes him such a safe option for Calipari's starting lineup.

There's also Maper Maker, who provided a glimpse of that potential during Arkansas' summer trip to the Bahamas, including a five-block, five-steal performance. The challenge will be translating his flashes against more physical competition once the regular season begins.

The key for Ourigou to be a fixture in the paint is the combination of size and athleticsm that no one else on the roster posseses. As the season progresses into February and March, his progression will be vital to Arkansas' survival.

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