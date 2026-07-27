Top 2027 NBA Draft Prospects in the SEC Entering 2026-27 NCAA Season

After a strong season in 2025-26, it appears the SEC will be one of college basketball's most formidable conferences once again in 2026-27.

The league features a number of strong teams, and multiple players who will likely be selected in the 2027 NBA Draft.

With an intriguing mix of returnees and highly touted incoming freshman, there will be plenty of NBA Draft prospects to watch in the SEC during the upcoming college basketball season.

Allen averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a steal while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.1% from deep as a freshman with the Crimson Tide.

The former four-star recruit tested the 2026 NBA Draft waters, measuring 6-foot-5-and-a-quarter without shoes while recording a 6-foot-8 wingspan at the NBA Combine. Allen had the potential to be a first-round pick in 2026 and could solidify his spot in the first round of the 2027 class.

After helping the Gators win a national championship as a sophomore in 2024-25, Haugh averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game while shooting 46% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range as a junior.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh likely would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 class, but chose to play another year at Florida, where he could earn a spot in the lottery of the 2027 draft.

One of the most coveted high school recruits in the 2026 cycle, Smith was rated the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the nation by 247Sports.

The Razorbacks' freshman will fill the role left behind by one-and-done guard Darius Acuff Jr., who excelled as a freshman under the tutelage of head coach John Calipari. Like Acuff, Smith could be a top-10 pick in 2027 with a strong performance in 2026-27.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Like Allen, Tanner tested the NBA Draft in 2026, but chose to return to school.

Tanner's size is likely a concern for NBA teams, as the Commodores' standout measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters at the combine while recording a 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan.

Despite his size, though, Tanner's skill set gives the rising junior a chance to be picked in the first round of the 2027 class.

As a sophomore, the All-SEC honoree averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Other prospects to watch in the SEC

JJ Andrews, Arkansas

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Austin Goosby, Texas

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Miika Muurinen, Arkansas

David Punch, Texas

Jaxon Richardson, Alabama

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Abdou Toure, Arkansas

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas