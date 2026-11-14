Calipari Still ‘Dragging’ Arkansas as Early Struggles Continue

FAYETTEVILLE — This Arkansas basketball team is talented, but the individuals that make up the roster just aren’t clicking yet.

It might be time to revert back to some grade school, peewee basketball ideas because this team struggled to a 76-63 victory over UCA Friday night inside Bud Walton Arena.

Those struggles may not last a full 40 minutes but are significant enough to let mid-majors hang around with the Razorbacks midway through the second half.

Cal opening statements. pic.twitter.com/uwccgjzqsS — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 14, 2026

This time last season, Arkansas was struggling to find its footing by squeaking out victories over Samford and Winthrop by a combined five points in a four day span.

There was a lot of walking around, causing the halfcourt offense to be stagnant and scoring wasn’t very easy.

“We may go back to five passes before you shoot it,” Calipari said on Nov. 14, 2025. “I think we’re gonna do that. 8th grade sh-t. We’re gonna go 8th grade.”

That may have to be the case yet again this season because missing bunnies, taking threes early in the shot clock without a dribble, and not playing with consistent effort has been noticeable through the early parts of the season.

Calipari doesn’t seem too worried about it though and has a general idea of what buttons he can push to get the most out of this year’s team.

“I'm not upset,” Calipari said Friday night. “I'm happy when my team wins. But I got work to do. I was into it the same way, 1995 stuff, but I wasn't as mean about it.

“My Oura ring is gonna say I'm at 100 activity. That's why I gotta go home and go to bed."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr (23) reacts to the crowd during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calipari’s patience with his players comes with an expectation that they’ll start taking more ownership

“Got great kids, guys. I told them, I am not pushing, I am dragging you,” Calipari said. “That's how it is. Do we have talent? Yes. But this is a game of 5 guys playing together, all of them knowing how to win and playing to win.

“I'll drag you over hot coals, but we're not staying where we are right now."

Arkansas made 51.8% of its shots from the field, 39.1% from three and connected on a season-high 75% from the free throw line.

To shoot that well while only winning by 13 means something isn’t quite working as it should.

Making shots helps, but so does moving without the ball, working for a better look and sustaining the effort that allows Arkansas to take control of a game.

This team hasn’t quite demonstrated that killer instinct yet, but there’s time for those habits to develop.

Last season’s early struggles are a reminder that November basketball can be rough even for a team that eventually won the SEC Tournament Championship by March.

One thing is for certain and that’s his team play with a sense of urgency at all times.

The Razorbacks have the talent to play better than this, and Calipari is still sorting through his old coaching methods to discover what works.

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