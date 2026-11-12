Arkansas vs. Robert Morris Live Updates: Scores, Highlights from Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks return home to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night looking to get back on track against Robert Morris following Sunday’s loss to No. 6 Virginia.

Note: Follow along for live updates, scoring runs and key performances as John Calipari’s Razorbacks take on the Colonials.

Razorbacks starting lineup consists of the usual suspects: Jeremiah Wilkinson, Miikka Muurinen, Cooper Bowser, Billy Richmond, Jordan Smith Jr.

For the Colonials, coach Andrew Toole is going with Ace Valentine, Darius Livingston, KJ Garris Jr., Eddie Cooke III, Samuel Obenjo.

Arkansas and Robert Morris in t-minus 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HhYni38tKw — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) November 12, 2026

First Half

20:00: RMU with the first basket of the game while Arkansas has two turnovers and missed about three shots at the rim on their first possession.

18:00: The Colonials have been running a much smoother offense through than what they have to start the season. RMU leads 5-0 with a three from Harris.

Thanks for spending part of your evening following the game with me. Whether you’re watching along or counting on these updates to keep up with the Hogs, I appreciate you being here and supporting our work at Razorbacks On SI.

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