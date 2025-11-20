Calipari takes grade school approach as Razorbacks struggle in halfcourt offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's a semblance of fight and pride left in the Arkansas Razorbacks following an uninspired 4-1 start to the season, then the time to show it is now.
Second-year coach John Calipari doesn't nix words when talking about how disappointed he was in his team after it snuck out an 84-83 victory over Winthrop inside Bud Walton Arena Tuesday night.
Arkansas' offense seems to be stuck in neutral most of time without movement to create driving lanes to the basket or even creating open shots. Something must change because No. 4 Duke and No. 6 Louisville are next on the docket for a team still looking for an identity.
One way of figuring out how to get better is by going back to the fundamentals of grade school basketball.
“How about, we might go back to how you guys grew up, if any of you ever played basketball," Calipari said after Tuesday's one-point victory over the Eagles. "Where you had to pass it five times before you shoot it. Did you all do that?
"I think we’re gonna do that. Eighth grade [expletive]. We’re gonna go eighth grade. You’ve got to pass it five or six times.”
Whew, if that didn't already get the attention of his Razorbacks squad, then Calipari might have to jerk a knot in their tail. He then went a step further by bringing up Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, who used the same sort of passing system to his advantage for decades.
“Coach Knight had a lot of fun doing that," Calipari said. "That’s how they played. That ball’s moving and you’re screening, and until we get to this, you’re not shooting the ball. I’m not talking transition. You know in transition, we’re as good as any coach in the country.”
The Eagles came into Bud Walton Arena Tuesday night in a fearless manner by drilling a season-high 15-of-31 three point attempts including a 48% mark from the floor, a great equalizer when outmanned in the post.
Arkansas made 50% of its field goal attempts while knocking down 6-of-17 from three. However, Razorbacks found their way to the free throw line often, cashing in on 20-of-22 attempts at the stripe.
Arkansas has continued struggling on the boards, edging Winthrop 33-30 in total rebounds while allowing them to score 18 second-chance points. With time winding down and the Razorbacks down a basket, Calipari drew up the perfect play executed by his two big men running the floor.
“[Winthrop's] not afraid,” Calipari said. “They were coming in pushing and shoving. Go rebound! They’re not gonna rebound on you if you’re bodying them. It’s not on these players, it’s on me.
"The one thing we did at the end out of a timeout, one of the first things we’ve executed this year, was when Nick (Pringle) threw it in to [Trevon Brazile] and we ended up getting that basket, which was a huge basket by the way. But, execution's [key].”
There was at least one bright spot on the offensive end as Meleek Thomas scored 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. Even when things grew stagnant for Arkansas, the true freshman found ways to score whether all three levels in the halfcourt.
His high scoring teammate, Darius Acuff, was effectively limited offensively by Winthrop, scoring only 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field but did make 2-of-4 three-point attempts.