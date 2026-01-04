SI

Texas Coach Sean Miller Uses Hilarious Analogy While Analyzing Team's Poor Defense

The first-year Longhorns coach is sick and tired of telling his players to pay more attention to details defensively.

Texas men's basketball coach Sean Miller is sick and tired of telling his team to pay more attention to details defensively.
/ Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images


Texas fell for the second time in four games on Saturday, losing 101-98 in overtime to Mississippi State. Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard scored 38 points and wing Jayden Epps added 27 in the victory.

While Miller praised the play of junior Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain, who scored 34 points and snagged 14 rebounds in the defeat, he lamented his team's struggles defending, especially without fouling.

"If I tell you not to cross the street, and I keep telling you, and I say, 'I swear, whatever you do, do not cross the street,' and you do, and the bus hits you, I'm gonna take responsibility as your parent...But damnit, how many times do I have to tell you not to cross the street?" Miller said, per David Eckert of the Austin Statesman.

Texas will learn from this one, but it's unfortunate to spoil such a great offensive performance from Swain. The Longhorns are back on the floor Tuesday with three straight ranked opponents on tap, beginning with No. 19 Tennessee on the road in Knoxville.

