Calipari labels Hogs' star freshman 'beast' following epic 29-point day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Darius Acuff will be the next great John Calipari point guard as he continues his elite play throughout the season.

Since his arrival, Acuff has made his presence known in the biggest of games this season, scoring in double-digits in each of the Razorbacks six games against ranked opponents. His career-high 29 point performance helped push Arkansas to an 86-75 victory.

"Anybody that watches it’s killing people that [Acuff] is this good. Him and Meleek Thomas," Calipari said. We got two the best freshman in the country. People aren’t happy about it and I’m hoping we’re signing another group.

"I know that game is different and people are older with beards and children and stuff. I know that, but the freshman, Darius, is a beast. You say he’s a good player, he's a beast. He can score all kind of different ways. He's good. I mean, don't tell me there are 15 freshmen better."

Clutch moments

With the shot clock winding down and Tennessee looking for a defensive stop, Acuff picked up his dribble and drilled a three in face of Bishop Braswell with just three minutes to go that signaled the Razorbacks were going to close the deal.

He would then connect on another three from nearly the same spot against Ja'Kobi Gillespie to hammer the nail into the coffin in the Volunteers bid to spoil the party at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas desperately needed someone with the clutch gene, which limited Calipari's team last season. With Acuff, the Hogs' second year coach doesn't have to worry about who has the ball to close the game out because he's proven time and time again he can get the job done.

"To know you have [Acuff], what happens is, what do you think the other team's thinking, 'We got to get it out of his hands," Calipari said. "Now the other guys become even better, and [Acuff] is smart enough to make that play."



Freshmen showdown

Tennessee star freshman Nate Ament was an Arkansas target for the entirety of his recruitment and it appeared the Razorbacks were favorites until days prior to his announcement.

Outside of a couple of key shots when the game seemed to be in Arkansas' hands, Ament was outplayed by his McDonald's All-American counterpart.

The 6-foot-10 versatile wing struggled for much of Saturday's game, finishing with 13 points on just 5-of-11 from the free-throw line and 4-of-9 from the field in 32 minutes of action.

Darius Acuff has faced six ranked opponents:



Tennessee: 29 PTS, 4 AST

Houston: 27 PTS, 7 AST

Texas Tech: 20 PTS, 8 AST

Louisville: 17 PTS, 10 AST

Duke: 21 PTS, 5 AST

Michigan State: 16 PTS, 6 AST



Acuff always seems to be at the right place and time gathering loose balls, flashing in passing lanes and doing everything possible to carry his team to victory. Those traits are why Calipari is hardest on his best players, which will pay off as he continues to develop into an NBA Draft lottery pick.

“I called him into my office the other day and I asked him, 'Do you know why I'm harder on you?' He said, 'Because you expect more from me?'," Calipari said. "I said yes, but mainly because I want the other players to see that I'm hardest on my best players.”

