Can Acuff's Success Open Door for Razorbacks to Land No. 2 Prospect?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari University is well versed in developing guards for the next level.

From Dajuan Wagner to Derrick Rose, John Wall, De'Aaron Fox, Tyler Ulis, Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Malik Monk, Immanuel Quickley, Tyler Herro and many others, Calipari has helped his college stars make millions.

Now, he's doing just that with Darius Acuff, who is becoming a star in the making for the Razorbacks this season. That should payoff in the recruitment of the nation's No. 1 guard for the 2026 class in Jordan Smith Jr.

Whether it's viral tidbits from press conferences across social media platforms or how recruits can watch Calipari guards go off each game on TV, the Razorbacks' coach's brand is alive and well in Fayetteville.

Darius Acuff is frying & super efficient omg 31 points 6 assists on 68 FG% Acuff got it @DariusAcuff pic.twitter.com/KT9XHOpqOW — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) January 25, 2026

"I call [Acuff] a beast," Calipari said after Arkansas' 85-81 win over LSU. "You’re a Beast. A guy really skilled and wired and driven to get better and it means something to him. I know how good you are. I know, but I want you to be the best player in the country.”

Fresh off a 31-point performance against the Tigers where he scored or assisted on each of the Razorbacks' last 23 points, Acuff's star is shining bright. He even made his final 10 shots from the field, putting his Razorbacks team on his back for a key home victory.

Acuff's success has to be noteworthy for Smith, Jr. as ESPN analyst and former NBA star Kendrick Perkins labeled him as one of the "best guards Calipari has ever coached."

My Top Freshman in College!!!! Darius Acuff Jr. is the one that stands out the most. He’s arguably the best guard that Calipari has ever coached. Just saying… pic.twitter.com/QTHhuyOtAN — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2026

Where Smith's Recruitment Stands

Smith narrowed down his list of suitors during the summer by releasing a top six list that consisted of Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Georgetown, Indiana and Syracuse. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is the No. 2 ranked prospect, according to 247Sports directly behind consensus No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes.

His camp maintains the notion that he won't make a formal decision on where he will play at the next level until the spring. The spring national signing period for basketball players begins April 15, which comes nine days after the national championship game.

Duke earned the commitment of Derron Rippey back on Dec. 30, which likely helped Calipari's case to land Smith.

The Razorbacks second-year coach has certainly made Smith feel like a priority as of late, including dropping by the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions last week in Springfield, Missouri. He is intrigued by the amount of guards Calipari has put into the NBA, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

"The position (Calipari) puts players in, his resume, it speaks for itself. It’s the best guard resume that I’ve ever seen. The work that he’s done with other people just draws my attention." Joe Tipton, On3

Smith, who took a visit to Arkansas in the fall, came away impressed from an eye-opening experience.

"It was fun," Smith told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI Sept. 22. "I enjoyed it, an eye-opening experience. It was my first time in Arkansas, so It raised my expectations."



Calipari's advertised plan for Smith is to come in as a freshman and play the role as Arkansas starting point guard, which is the same role that has allowed Acuff to flourish .

Duke's John Scheyer won't back down from in an attempt to sign Smith either. Even with Rippey in the fold, he would give the Blue Devils one of the best young backcourts in the country in more of a scoring guard role.

