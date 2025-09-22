Top 3 prospect asserts positive 'eye-opening' visit with Calipari, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari walked into the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball performance center alongside weekend visitor Jordan Smith, Jr. on Friday afternoon.
And they entered the facility having strolled proudly across a red carpet that was rolled out to greet the nation's No. 1 combo guard in the class of 2026.
Smith (6-2, Fairfax Virginia, national No. 2, 5-star prospect) is generally regarded as the best two-way player (offense-defense) in the nation regardless of class.
He came away from his Arkansas visit impressed.
"It was fun," Smith told us during a Sunday phone interview. "I enjoyed it, an eye-opening experience. It was my first time in Arkansas, so It raised my expectations."
One of his weekend activities was a trip to Top Golf accompanied by Arkansas staffers Chuck Martin and Tyler Ullis as well as 2026 priority Hog recruit and fellow weekend 5-star visitor Arafan Diane (7-1 center, Iowa United Prep).
That group was also joined by former Arkansas star and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams.
When it came down to the business at hand, Smith said Calipari was clear when discussing his vision for Smith as a Razorback.
"He said I could come in and impact as a freshman," Smith said. "Make decisions on the ball (as a lead guard), and play off the ball as well."
Smith attended two Arkansas practices, one on Friday and another on Saturday.
"Their play style reminds me of my high school team," Smith said of observations from Hog practices. "They play fast, they're scrappy. They get up and down (the court). They play at a high pace."
Smith reiterated with us what has been a long-time plan of his: To wait until the spring to make a commitment announcement.
He's already visited Duke, as well as making numerous stops over the years to hometown Georgetown, and he also has an October visit set for Kentucky.
He plans to return to Duke on an unofficial visit in early December to attend a basketball game, and he's considering doing the same with Arkansas.
Duke is considered by many national recruiting analysts to be in the lead for Smith's services.
While that remains to be seen, sources told us his experiences during his Arkansas visit likely improved Calipari's chances of winning him in the end.
Calipari and other Arkansas coaches were out to see him for most if not all of his grassroots games playing on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer.
Calipari traveled to visit Smith in Viriginia on Wednesday, Sept. 3, which was the first day of the NCAA recruiting period that allowed coaches to go on the road to meet with players.
On Monday, Sept. 15, Smith's father, Jordan Smith, Sr., told us Calipari's early September trip to Virginia to see his son went "great."
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)