Curtain Call: Acuff Ends One-Year Run at Arkansas with Expected News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NCAA basketball transfer portal closed Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-four hours later, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. appeared on ESPN's NBA Today and told the world what everybody in college basketball already knew that he's leaving for the NBA Draft.

The timing wasn't a coincidence. It was a curtain call.

Acuff, the Detroit native who spent one electrifying season as a Razorbacks freshman, declared for the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday and confirmed he won't be preserving his college eligibility.

The portal closing the day before made a return to Arkansas a moot point, but his announcement made it final.

The best player in college basketball this season is moving on and he's going to do it as a projected lottery pick.

Hogs Coach John Calipari landed one of the most productive single-season performances in the history of the program when Acuff chose Fayetteville.

Now Calipari and the Hogs have to figure out what comes next without the guy who made everything go through a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.

Breaking: Darius Acuff Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, he announced on NBA Today. pic.twitter.com/psxbfFgehp — ESPN (@espn) April 22, 2026

A Season Unlike Any Other in Arkansas History

What Acuff did in his lone college season wasn't just good. It was historically uncommon.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, leading the SEC in both categories. He's the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the conference in scoring and assists in the same season.

Let that one sink in that the last player to do what Acuff did played for LSU in the early 1970s.

His shooting numbers backed up the production. Acuff connected on 48.4 percent of his field goal attempts and knocked down 44 percent of his three-point shots. He also handed out 6.4 assists and pulled down 3.1 rebounds in 35 minutes per night.

Those aren't freshman numbers. Those are numbers that get you drafted in the lottery.

Acuff swept the SEC's individual honors, claiming Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team. He also earned unanimous First Team All-American recognition.

He was named a finalist for both the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy. college basketball's most prestigious individual honors.

Then there was the Bob Cousy Award.

On April 5, Acuff became the first freshman in the award's history to take home the honor given annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation's best point guard.

He's the first Razorback to win the Cousy Award and just the second player ever coached by Calipari to do so, following current Arkansas assistant Tyler Ulis, who claimed the honor in 2016.

"I am honored to win this award and I want to thank the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the Cousy committee members," Acuff said. "Bob Cousy set the standard for what a great point guard is. Not only was he one of the all-time great players, but, more importantly, he led his teams to wins and championships.

"Those are the same things I want my legacy to be when my playing days are over. I'd like to thank Coach Calipari, the Arkansas staff and my teammates for trusting me, pushing me and putting me in positions to succeed. Also, I could not have done this without the support and sacrifices from my parents, family and team in Detroit."

Darius Acuff makes it official that he's headed to the NBA Draft. https://t.co/9SzBrbMSuK — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) April 22, 2026

The Moments That Defined a Remarkable Run

Acuff didn't just put up numbers on a middling team.

He delivered in the biggest moments of the season, including some that Arkansas fans will be talking about for decades.

The Razorbacks won the 2026 SEC Tournament Championship in Nashville, the program's first conference tournament title since 2000, ending a 26-year drought.

Acuff was the engine. He averaged a record 30.3 points per game in the tournament, finishing with 91 total points, the second-most in SEC Tournament history, but the most ever by a player who appeared in only three games.

He dropped 30 points and 11 assists in the championship game, an 86-75 win over Vanderbilt and walked away with Tournament MVP honors.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

In the NCAA Tournament, Acuff's brilliance carried the Hogs to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season. He scored 24 points against Hawaii in the first round and followed that with 36 against High Point in the second round.

His 60-point two-game total was the most by any freshman in NCAA Tournament history.

He also became the only player ever to post 60-plus points, 10-plus assists and five or fewer turnovers across any two-game stretch in tournament history.

When the tournament ended after he scored 28 points in the last game, he talked about what the year meant to him.

"Brotherhood, for sure, with the team," Acuff said. "Great support from the fans. I don't know, a lot of good stuff. It was a great year, for sure."

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

What This Means for Calipari and Razorbacks

Losing Acuff stings, but it was always the plan for Acuff, at least.

No player who projects as a lottery pick passes on the NBA and Acuff's season makes an argument whether he belongs at the next level or not.

For Calipari, Acuff's departure means a return to rebuilding mode, but it also validates the program's recruiting pitch.

The Hogs landed the best freshman in the country this past season. There's no reason to think they can't do it again.

Calipari had a streak of consecutive first-round picks come to an end last year, but Acuff's declaration appears set to start a new one.

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery now includes one of college basketball's most compelling prospects.

Acuff's combination of scoring ability, playmaking and shooting efficiency at the point guard position from one of the sport's most productive single-season résumés in recent memory.

There may be NBA scouts and executives drooling over the possibility of getting him on their team.

He's not just a lottery pick candidate. He's one of the faces of this entire draft class.

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