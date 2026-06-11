Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Reach New High Mark After Historic Comeback vs. Spurs in Game 4

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals will go down as one of the craziest games in Finals history, and it's a game that New York fans will cherish forever -- if they can get one more win.

Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and company erased a 29-point deficit to make the largest comeback in Finals history to win Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were held to just 30 points in the second half, collapsing after they led by 20 or more points for most of the first half.

The game came down to the final possessions as well, as Anunoby tipped in a missed 3-pointer by Brunson to give the Knicks the lead, and ultimately the win.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

New York's win was an utterly shocking result, and it has completely shifted the odds to win the NBA Finals. The Knicks were -190 to win the title before Game 4, but those odds came crashing down with the Spurs way ahead in Game 4 and on their way to evening the series. However, New York's comeback win has now pushed it to -500 to win the title at DraftKings, which is tied for the best odds the team has had this postseason.

The Knicks were also -500 after winning Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, and they now just need one more win to capture their first title in 53 years. The Spurs have fallen from +160 all the way back to +380 to win the title, as history is not on their side in this series.

Only one team -- the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers -- has erased a 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals history, so the Spurs will have to pull off a very special comeback to win this series. Even though San Antonio entered the series at -210 to win the title, it has come up short time and time again late in games, with Wembanyama (two missed free throws) and De'Aaron Fox making critical mistakes down the stretch.

Instead of dribbling out the clock in the waning seconds, Fox attempted a layup to put the Spurs up by three, which was blocked by Anunoby. The Knicks forward then followed that up with a tip in that will go down as one of the greatests shots in franchsie history.

Just before his game-winning putback to complete the Knicks' NBA Finals-record 29-point comeback... OG Anunoby delivered a CLUTCH block on the other end.



TWO-WAY IMPACT ON DISPLAY 💯 https://t.co/IcOqBvvOyh pic.twitter.com/CWmlQVckuA — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Even though the Knicks have a 3-1 series lead, oddsmakers aren't expecting this matchup to end on Saturday in Game 5.

The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites at home in that game, as they're looking to win at Frost Bank Center for the first time in the 2026 Finals.

The "correct score" odds for this series have the Knicks winning in six games (+145) as the favorite while the Spurs in seven (+380) is second. New York is +850 to win this series if it goes to a seventh game and +164 to win the series in five.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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