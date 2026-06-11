Calipari's International Pursuit Helps Razorbacks Gain Commitment From 5-Star Guard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just one week after taking a trek south of the border to Mexico, Razorbacks coach John Calipari earned a commitment from one of the top prospects in the nation for 2027.

Calipari's evaluation and continual pursuit of 5-star guard Davion Thompson paid off following the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in León, Mexico.

Thompson announced his commitment to Arkansas Wednesday night during his commitment party over the likes of Michigan, Baylor and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 175 pound point guard is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, No. 5 among point guards and No. 1 player in Missouri, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

During EYBL Session II last month, Thompson dazzled throughout the weekend which led to being named MVP of the weekend. He showed off an elite offensive skillset by averaging over 26 points, five rebounds and four assists per game on 51% from the field, 50% from three and 90% at the free throw line.

As a member of Team USA at the FIBA Americup, Thompson was a dependable option on the offensive end by averaging 10 points, three assists and two rebounds across five games. He led Team USA to a silver medal with a 4-1 record after losing in the finals to Canada 67-65.

Throughout the tournament, he scored over 10 points in three games and a team-high 16 points in group play against Brazil.

He transferred to Link Prep Academy in Branson, is considered one of the top prep schools in the nation. The campus sits directly across from the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo which features a relaxed camp-style atmosphere focused on the development of highly regarded student-athletes.

A Bolingbrook, (Illi.) native, Thompson led his hometown Raiders squad to a Class 4A sectional semifinals while averaging 24 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a sophomore.

His performance earned him multiple honors including Illinois MaxPreps Player of the Year and 2025 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari looks on against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Scouting Report

His elite skillset shows off a crisp, left-handed shooting stroke, sticky ball handling skills, and often avoids mistakes that lead to points on the other end.

One reason his stock has risen lately is due to the development of his pull up jumper that now extends beyond of 30 feet from the basket. For a lefty, Thompson has a quicker release from his time at the high school level and now comes effortlessly out of his hands.

He possesses a variety of moves as a point guard which makes him unpredictable as his game has grown over the past year. While only standing 6-foot-3, Thompson's length causes disruption defensively at each level of the court.

His upper body strength allows him to come off screens while also making quick decisions that shows off confidence in his skillset. The physicality he displays on the court is apparent which sets him up for success at the next level whether he ultimately decides to reclassify into the 2026 class or return to Link Prep for his senior year.

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