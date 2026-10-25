Davion Thompson's Gumption Paid Off For Arkansas In Win Over Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE — Davion Thompson should still be in high school. Instead, the 17-year-old freshman guard spent Saturday afternoon knocking down the biggest shot of No. 12 Arkansas' 76-72 win over No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday.

With Arkansas leading 70-68 with just over a minute to play, momentum was firmly on Gonzaga's side. After a paint bucket by Braden Huff and a huge three from Xaivian Lee, the Bulldogs, who had trailed by 11 with 6:46 to go, were within a possession.

That was until Thompson, who saw plenty of playing time in the second half after an impressive performance in the first half and an injury to Jordan Smith Jr., buried a three to put Arkansas up by five.

It ended up being the dagger in a thrilling exhibition game between the Hogs and Bulldogs that got quite the roar from the home crowd inside Bud Walton Arena — and no crowd pop was larger than the one incurred by Thompson's shot.

"It's amazing, man," Thompson said. "Shot clock going down, and I just felt like I had to go make a play, and the ball went down."

Billy Richmond, who led Arkansas in scoring with 17 points gave a more practical but less eloquent answer regarding Thompson's shot.

"He made the big-time shot, and in a bad situation where they're coming back and probably on the run," Richmond said. "But you know, Cal said he got big balls. Cal said he got big balls."

It was a huge shot in a game full of impressive moments from Thompson, who went 4-7 from the field, 2-4 from three and 2-2 from foul line in 21 minutes of action.

"I've had guys like him. Now, here's what he's got to do because of how he shoots it: give it up early, and then move, and the ball will find its way to you. It always does. He wants to hold it one extra bounce. I don't want you to because I want you to get it back.

"Come down, throw it up early, go away. The ball spins. It comes to you shooting, but it's hard because he's always had the ball. He made a couple plays where he drove in and turned it over, and then one he just threw ([away]. He's 17-years old, and he made that shot. Now, you could say it was a scrimmage or exhibition. You say what you want."

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