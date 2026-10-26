Demarcus Henry Set To Announce Commitment With Arkansas in the Fold

FAYETTEVILLE — John Calipari has yet to land a commit for the 2027 class, but that looks poised to change.

Demarcus Henry, one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, has narrowed down his search to four schools. Those schools include Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐️ Demarcus Henry is down to four schools, he announced on Instagram:



Arkansas

North Carolina

Kentucky

Louisville



The 6-foot-7 forward out of @AZCompass_Prep is set to announce his college decision later this week. #2 in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/MKlpFr3yYk — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 26, 2026

He also said he will make his decision later this week. While Calipari has never been known to land the top forwards, this one would be a huge get for the Razorbacks.

Henry looks like the perfect modern-day forward. He defends at a high level, has great size and athleticism, and can pull out a bag of guard skills when needed. All these tools make him a prospect teams and coaches want to sign.

The Razorbacks have also made a good impression on Henry during his visit. According to Kevin McPherson, the visit was an "out of the park grand slam."

Five-star forward Demarcus Henry is down to four schools, @KayserHoops reports.



The five-star prospect is considering Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina with a decision looming 👀



Henry is the No. 2 overall prospect in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/qYwtlEoBfh pic.twitter.com/dRTT2WmtIr — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) October 26, 2026

That doesn't mean Henry is locked in to play for Calipari. The other three suitors are major programs that also land big recruits.

North Carolina is a legacy program. They are historic and produced some of the best players the world has ever seen, including one small unknown guy named Michael Jordan.

Kentucky is the same way, as they have produced a ton of great guys in the league right now. The upside is the guy that helped get all those Kentucky players into the league is now at Arkansas. So the Calipari effect is real, and makes Kentucky look like the worst option of the four schools on his list.

Finally, you have Louisville, who has been a very solid program over the past few seasons. They're known as a basketball school and always compete in their conference. The issue is that the ACC has taken a step back in recent years, so the competition isn't as stout as it used to be.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to what Henry values. Beckham Black, the number one player in the 2027 class, seems like a lock for the Razorbacks.

If Henry wants to go to a team where he is the main option and the face of the program, then Arkansas is out of the race. No indication shows that, but it is something to keep an eye on.

If Henry cares about playing for a coach who will raise his draft stock and compete for a conference championship and a title run, then Arkansas is the most obvious choice.

Razorbacks will know more on October 30, when Henry is set to make his long-anticipated decision.

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