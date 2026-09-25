Razorbacks Have Momentum in the Beckham Black Sweepstakes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The recruiting battle for number-one guard Beckham Black is about to come to a close.

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are pulling out every trick they have to land the top guard in 2027. They even decided to do something no other program can do. They brought former Razorback Anthony Black on the visit as well.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) celebrates after a three against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony didn't play under Calipari, but he did open the path for Arkansas to become a basketball school. During his time there, he averaged 12.8 points on 45/30/70 shooting splits and went on to be the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

What got him drafted, though, was his defense, as he put up an impressive 2.1 steals and a 3.4 steal percentage, all well above average.

Now he is back in Fayetteville with his younger brother Beckham, and this may have just secured the number one prospect for the Razorbacks.

While other schools may offer more in NIL, it is hard to beat going to the same school as your family and playing for one of the most legendary guard developers of all time.

The main reason Calipari needs Black, though, isn't his scoring, but his playmaking. While he is a dynamic scorer, his vision is what sets him apart from other prospects.

While Miikka Muurinen could stay another year, it is probably in his best interest to declare for the draft after this season. If he does stay, though, Black could elevate his game to another level.

Then, if Calipari can land both King Gibson and Demarcus Henry, this offense could be the best in the nation next season. Two dynamic athletes who can finish around the rim but also provide some outside shooting when the defense crashes inside.

Black does have areas he needs to improve. For example, he is not quite the defender his brother was at the same age. He has some good play on that end of the court, reading passing lanes very well, but some of his issues just come from being smaller than most modern guards.

🇺🇸 Beckham Black looked incredible today in the FIBA U17 World Cup, leading the US to a 31 point win over France



23 points

4 assists

2 steals

9-14 FG

5-9 3P

23 minutes



Incredible display of shot making and two way ability, looking like a real candidate for #1 in the c/o 2027 pic.twitter.com/MW0WQq9bJd — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 27, 2026

His biggest area for improvement, though, is his finishing. Black struggles around the rim, and a small guard needs to be able to finish and find open spaces down low.

If he can add a floater to his arsenal, that would make him a threat when driving. It also makes it hard for defenses to decide whether he is throwing up a lob for a rim runner or shooting a floater for an easy two.

Overall, Anthony going on the visit with Beckham is a huge sign for Arkansas, and it seems he'll be wearing red and white in Fayetteville this time next year.

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