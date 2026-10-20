FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have one of the most talented rosters in college basketball, and could see five players be drafted after the season.

Where do each of those guys project to be drafted? From potential first overall picks to late second-rounders, here is where each prospect sits for Arkansas.

Jordan Smith Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Jordan Smith, Jr. and JJ Andrews celebrate following made basket in first half against The Bahamas National Team. | RazorbackMBB, X

Jordan Smith Jr. is going to be one of the most sought-after prospects this coming draft cycle. He is going to be one of, if not the best guard prospect in 2027. Teams will be trying to set themselves up for a top pick just to have the chance of drafting him.

Smith Jr. should be expected to lead the Razorbacks in points and assists. If he can lead this team to an SEC title and an Elite Eight appearance, then the sky is the limit for his draft stock.

Projection: Potential First Overall Pick

Abdou Toure

Abdou Toure has gone under the radar for many people. He is going to come in and most likely be the second option on this Arkansas squad. That is not why people should look at him as a prospect, though.

An old adage says you never doubt a John Calipari guard. Toure may play the wing or forward spot, but he is truly a guard. Any team that wants to follow Calipari's track record of prospects will be looking at Toure heavily in the draft, especially if he puts up good numbers as the second option.

Projection: Potential Lottery Pick, Mid-Late First-Rounder

JJ Andrews

JJ Andrews is another player who can see himself really prop up his stock on a good team. With how good Arkansas is set to be, Andrews can really benefit from being on a winning squad.

Andrews also has plenty of tools that make him an enticing draft pick. His driving and finishing skills are elite, and NBA teams can always use more guys who can finish at the rim. If he shows he can still finish at the college level, then he will also hear his name be called in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Projection: Mid-Late First-Rounder

Arkansas Razorbacks small forward Billy Richmond III drives to the basket in first half against Bahamas National Team. | Razorback Basketball, X

Billy Richmond III

The only thing that holds Billy Richmond III back as a prospect is that he is on the older side. However, age has become less of a factor in the draft.

Richmond was one of Arkansas' best players last season. Retaining him was a huge get for Calipari and his staff. That move could separate them from a middle-of-the-pack team to a true contender.

Projection: Late First-Rounder, Early Second-Rounder

Arkansas Razorbacks power forward Miikka Muurinen during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Miikka Muurinen

We have been on record multiple times talking about how much of a wild card Miikka Muurinen is. He has all the physical tools to dominate this sport, but he hasn't shown any sign of it.

Muurinen will be a prospect based on his athleticism and 2025 EuroBasket highlights alone. If he can separate himself as one of the best players in the SEC, though, all of a sudden this kid will jump draft boards.

Projection: Mid Second-Rounder

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