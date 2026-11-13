Former Arkansas Star Darius Acuff Jr. Is Closing in on Michael Jordan's Rookie Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darius Acuff Jr. is already making NBA history. The problem is that the former Arkansas Razorback has very little to celebrate.

Through his first 11 games with the Sacramento Kings, Acuff has scored 288 points. That is the most by an NBA rookie through 11 games since Michael Jordan scored 289 during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984.

The seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is just one point away from matching one of the greatest players in basketball history. At 19 years old, Acuff has quickly established himself as one of the league's most productive young guards.

Acuff is averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while playing 37.4 minutes per contest. His scoring average ranks ninth across the NBA, an impressive accomplishment for a player who entered the league less than a month ago.

Darius Acuff over his last 7 games:



28.9 PPG

4.4 RPG

8.7 APG

46/39/88%



This is not normal for a 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/c16tD316qI — Real App (@realapp) November 11, 2026

His production has also made him one of the biggest bright spots in Sacramento's season. The Kings, however, have not experienced the same success.

Sacramento dropped to 1-10 following Tuesday's 107-100 loss to the Orlando Magic, extending its losing streak to four games. The Kings have yet to win a game at Golden 1 Center, going 0-6 on their home floor.

Acuff finished Tuesday's matchup with 29 points, six assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes. He shot 10-of-21 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers, continuing a stretch of strong individual performances despite another disappointing result.

The loss followed another impressive outing against the Miami Heat on Nov. 8. Acuff recorded 32 points, 10 assists and five rebounds while shooting 11-of-21 from the field. Sacramento lost 114-108.

Those performances have become increasingly familiar for the rookie.

ACUFF JR. JOINS LEBRON 👏



In tonight's action, Darius Acuff Jr. (32 PTS, 10 AST) joined LeBron James (3x) as the only teenagers in NBA history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in multiple games! pic.twitter.com/VmWshWmQZn — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2026

On Oct. 31, Acuff erupted for a career-high 38 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. He connected on nine 3-pointers, tying the NBA rookie single-game record for made 3-pointers. He also became the first teenager to make nine 3-pointers in an NBA game.

He followed that performance with 34 points and 14 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans, demonstrating that his impact extends beyond scoring.

The combination of scoring and playmaking has given Sacramento a potential franchise cornerstone. Acuff is already handling a significant offensive workload, regularly playing close to 40 minutes and serving as one of the primary decision-makers in the Kings' offense.

However, the responsibility has come with growing frustration.

Following the loss to Orlando, Acuff was asked whether Sacramento's difficult start was beginning to affect him.

"A lot," Acuff said. "I'm not a loser, so it's not fun."

🚨 “I’m not a loser so, it’s not fun… it’s an 82 game season so hopefully some will shake”



— Darius Acuff is wearing his emotions tonight after a 1-10 start to the season. This is the type of player we need to save this losing franchise. BUILD AROUND 5IVE😤💜… — KingsShowYo (@KingsShowYoo) November 11, 2026

The comment reflected the frustration of a rookie who has done nearly everything possible to keep his team competitive but has watched the losses continue to pile up.

Acuff also acknowledged that Sacramento needs to improve its execution, particularly late in games. The Kings committed 20 turnovers against Orlando, including four from Acuff, and struggled to overcome the mistakes.

"I don't know what to do," Acuff said. "I feel like we're trying, everybody as a whole. We're just not coming out with the win. 1-10 just don't sound right."

For Arkansas fans, Acuff's early NBA production is another reminder of the talent that moved through Fayetteville. His transition from college basketball to the professional level has been remarkably quick, particularly considering the offensive responsibilities he has inherited in Sacramento.

DARIUS ACUFF JR. GOING TO WORK 😮‍💨🔥



Second consecutive 30-point game for the @SacramentoKings' rookie! https://t.co/w6nFCO3Gae pic.twitter.com/KJRLI3pEnx — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

The next challenge is turning that individual production into team success.

The Kings will have an opportunity to snap their losing streak Friday, Nov. 13, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. Acuff will have another chance to continue his pursuit of Jordan's rookie scoring pace while helping Sacramento search for its second win of the season.

The numbers already place Acuff in historic company. Now, the former Razorback faces the challenge of proving that his remarkable rookie start can become the foundation for something bigger in Sacramento.

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