Calipari Has Arkansas Heavily Favored To Land No. 1 Prospect Beckham Black

FAYETTEVILLE - John Calipari is about to do it once again.

After missing out on many five-star recruits, Calipari is about to land the big fish that will have fans fired up. The number one recruit and point guard in the 2027 class, Beckham Black, seems locked in as a Razorback according to On3 Sports.

NEW: Rivals' @JoeTipton calls his shot for Arkansas to land 2027 No. 1 prospect Beckham Black🐗



Read: https://t.co/Znc4r7EW4t pic.twitter.com/kEdqRIkBWf — Rivals (@Rivals) November 11, 2026

The decision is obvious for Black to go to Arkansas for many reasons. The first is the coaching staff.

Caliapari is known as the guy guards want to play for. He has a well-known track record of sending his guards to the NBA, with many becoming some of the best in the world. Some of those players include Jamal Murray, Derrick Rose, John Wall, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If Black is serious about becoming one of the best players in the world and dominating at the next stage, then no other coach can do that besides Calipari. He will develop and turn into a bona fide top-five pick in the 2028 NBA Draft if he goes to Arkansas.

The second reason is the family history. Black will not be the first player in his family to attend Arkansas. His older brother, Anthony Black, was also a Razorback and was then drafted by the Orlando Magic.

Family ties are the strongest out there, and Beckham can overwrite the legacy his brother left behind. Beckham can go out and win a national championship, becoming one of the university's greatest athletes ever.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final reason is the Overtime Elite connections between Calipari and his recruits. Calipari has had a strong pipeline of signing players from Overtime Elite.

It almost paid off recently with Demarcus Henry, but North Carolina's NIL package sealed the deal for the Tar Heels. Still, that connection is why Arkansas was so close to signing Henry, and why they have an edge over other schools in recruiting Black players.

There are teams, though, that are still trying to challenge the Hogs. The main opponent is conference rival Texas. At the moment, they pose the largest threat to Calipari when it comes to poaching the number one player away from Fayetteville.

North Carolina is also in the mix, although it seems unlikely that after landing Henry, they can also land Black. Duke and USC also seem in the mix, although it seems highly unlikely they can pry away Black after some of their recent signings and targets.

At the moment, the prediction is that Black will be a Razorback, come hell or high water. Expect Black to decide in the coming days during the early signing period.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.