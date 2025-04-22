Former Razorback enters portal as insurance waiting on NBA news
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Boogie Fland has also entered the transfer portal just before it closes Tuesday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. He also has a do not contact tag and "intends to stay" in the draft.
The 6-2 guard originally declared for the draft on April 4 after just one season under coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks.
Fland averaged 13.5 points and led the team with 5.1 assists in 21 games in his lone season with the Hogs. He was the primary point guard until he suffered a right thumb injury against the Florida Gators on Jan. 11 that required surgery and forced him to miss over two months of the season.
He returned for Arkansas' March Madness run to the Sweet 16, scoring 12 points across the three games. In what was almost certainly his final game as a Razorback, he played just 9 minutes in Arkansas' season-ending 85-83 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Despite missing nearly half of his only college season, Fland still has plenty of luster as a NBA Draft prospect. Once thought of as a potential lottery pick, CBS Sports' latest mock draft has Fland going 27th overall to the Brooklyn Nets.
If Fland is picked in the first round of the upcoming draft, he would be the 59th player under Calipari's tutelage as a head coach to be selected in the NBA Draft and the first in his tenure at Arkansas. If Fland is picked in the first round, it would also be Calipari's 42nd such selection in his 33rd season as head coach.