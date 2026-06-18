How Many Future NBA Draft Picks Are on Razorbacks' 2026-27 Roster?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari may have assembled the most NBA-ready roster in program history.

Entering the 2026-27 season, as many as seven Razorbacks possess legitimate NBA Draft ceilings, including multiple players already projected as first-round selections.

There is a good chance if the season goes well, this team can potentially crush the school record for picks in a single draft dating back to 1992 when Todd Day, Oliver Miller, Lee Mayberry and Isaiah Morris were selected.

Arkansas forward Billy Richmond III (24) celebrates his three point basket against Vanderbilt during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Billy Richmond III, Wing

A rising junior, Richmond may not be the best player on the roster, but he will hold the key to exactly how good Arkansas can be next fall after considering a jump to the league. The Memphis native enjoyed a breakout year that saw his offensive game catch up with his defensive ability to become more of a complete basketball player.

When D.J. Wagner and Karter Knox suffered injuries midway through SEC play, Richmond had already shown improved offensive efficiency, but it was his expanded role that allowed him to flourish with more playing time.

He started the final 15 games of the regular season while averaging 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes per game.

His shooting splits reflected a more confident offensive player, as he made 57% of his attempts from the field, 28% from three and 83% at the free-throw line.

Richmond's versatility in various lineups will make him plenty of money once he decides to jump ship and pursue professional opportunities once his college days are over.

Going into the summer, Richmond is currently a first rounder, going No. 25 overall to the Lakers, according to NBA Draft Net. Los Angeles isn't such a bad destination when it comes to being a tourist or athlete.

Jordan Smith Jr during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Smith, Jr., Guard

The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class was a late spring signee, which kept Razorback fans waiting on pins and needles until his signing was formally announced.

Smith enters college with a solid frame to work with as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and is a freshman who will be expected to play a ton of minutes along multiple positions in the backcourt. Where he might excel most is at the point guard, a position Calipari specializes in.

Ahead of starting his freshman year, Smith is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft due to his high-level guard skills, athleticism and raw power off in driving opportunities.

JJ Andrews (23) reacts after dunking the ball during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JJ Andrews, Guard/Forward

A physical, positionless athlete out of Little Rock, Andrews is ready made to make an impact at the college level. At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, he understands how to maintain balance with use of his broad shoulders to finish off drives to the basket.

Andrews was purely dominant on the Arkansas high school scene as a senior, averaging 31 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocks per game while shooting 61% from the floor. He's shown to be a streaky volume scorer once engaged and is able to hit from anywhere on the floor.

His 7-foot wingspan makes him an intriguing option along the perimeter and should allow him to guard up to four positions in smaller lineups. If he becomes an above average college defender, he could potentially become even better at the NBA level.

Highly-rated wing Abdou Toure from Connecticut and originally from Guinea during a visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Abdou Toure, Wing

Another true freshman capable of going in the first round is the back-to-back Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year. Toure surged through the recruiting rankings over the past six months and is a prospect on the rise going into the 2026-27 season.

He put the country on notice of his rise at the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland where he recorded 19 points, six rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes. He made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, 2-of-3 beyond the arc and 1-of-2 at the free throw line.

At 6-foot-6.5, 206 pounds with a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan combined with his above-the-rim springiness makes him an intriguing late lottery pick and could go even higher if he continues his rapid ascent next season.

While Toure relied on his explosive slashing ability and vertical leap to rock the rims. his development on the offensive end has helped him become a quality two-way prospect capable of doing the little things to win.

As a senior at Notre Dame High School, he averaged over 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while drilling more than 70% of his attempts from the floor, including a career-high 40% from beyond the arc.

Former Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) reacts to a three-point basket against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard

There is no questioning the Georgia transfer's ability to score at an elite clip, but his size that's in question at 6-foot-1, 155 pounds. That didn't stop him excelling in isolation drives where Bulldogs' coach Mike White referred to him as his best at option at putting his head down to battling to the rim.

“He’s probably our best isolation player. He’s our best guy, especially against teams that are super extended like that, that force you to put your head down,” White said last season. “His speed getting to the rim and getting layups. He’s got a unique ability at 6-foot-1, even at this level. It’s just very rare to just put his head down and go for a layup, right?

"Maybe he gets three or four of those in a game. When you get off to a tough start, he’s also a guy who just plays with an incredible level of confidence, too.”

With more than 1,000 points to his credit across two seasons, this is Wilkinson's best opportunity to be on a team built to win a championship while being surrounded by top tier talent.

If he can add on roughly 15 pounds to his frame there is a certainly a window for him to be picked up in next year's draft.

Miikka Muurinen from Finland on his official visit in September 2024 with the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Arkansas Communications

Miikka Muurinen, Forward

If there's anyone who is can shoot up draft boards this season it's "Slim Jesus" as he continues to grow as a prospect.

He measured out at 7-foot, 223 pounds with a near 7-foot-3 wingspan which provides him the ability to attack the boards, become an enforcer in the paint, but still keep his athleticism in the open floor.

NBA Draft.Net has him projected as a mid-first round prospect going No. 21 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What excites scouts about Muurinen is his ball handling skills, perimeter shooting, run in transition and be a defensive menace who can guard multiple positions.

Since his time at Compass Prep in Arizona, the Finland native has continued to add functional weight to his frame which will help sustain him against experienced college big men. While most of the offseason chatter focuses in on how good Smith will be under Calipari, Muurinen is the Razorback with the hightest ceiling going into next season.

Russian National Team center Ilia Frolov | Russian National Tea

Ilia Frolov, Center

ESPN's Paul Biancardi calls the Russian big man a stretch center who can flat out score the basketball. Frolov, 6-foot-11, 223 pounds averaged just over 23 minutes per game while recording 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block per game.

He is a strong three-point shooter, dependable at the free throw line and shows above average fundamentals in the paint.

Calipari likes to implement a lot of pick-and-roll and drag action initiated at the high post which fits Frolov's game well at the next level and gives him the chance to overwhelm defenders in the paint.

Frolov arrived for his Arkansas official visit on Tuesday, June 16 and turned 18-years-old on Thursday.

If the Razorbacks can close the door, he might be the best fit for what Calipari wants to do than anyone else he has targeted to man the post next season.

He isn't on the 2027 NBA Draft radar as of June 18, but if he can make strides over the summer there's a chance he can contribute in some capacity as a freshman. His combination of size, shooting touch and offensive skill gives him long-term professional upside.

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