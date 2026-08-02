What We've Learned About Razorback Basketball in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — Two exhibition games don't define a season, especially for a roster loaded with freshmen, transfers and players still learning one another's tendencies. But they do provide clues about what to expect this season.

Through two games, the Razorbacks have notched victories over the Bahamas National team and defending Canadian College national Champions in Carleton University. All Arkansas has shown to this point is what this team could become under third-year coach John Calipari.

While plenty of questions remain before more exhibition contests begin in late October, there are already several themes that have emerged.

From standouts to role players and best shooters, here are some of the biggest takeaways from the Razorbacks' first two games in the Bahamas.

Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr. looks to improvise on the offensive end against the Bahamas National Team on Friday, July 31, 2026. | Razorback MBB | X

Smith Shows Off Greatness

There is no question about who the best player on this year's Razorback squad will be and it's Jordan Smith, Jr. The former No. 2 overall recruit and reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year has averaged 21 points over Arkansas' first two games of the Baha Mar Summer League but he also makes an impact even without scoring in bunches.

He is a willing rebounder and has a clear understanding of offensive flow which showed up in a big way with 11 rebounds and 11 assists against Carleton University.

When his shots aren't falling like Friday night's game against The Bahamas National Team, he turns to his defense by forcing turnovers and relentless energy to the face of an opponent

Length Effective as Advertised

Through two games, Arkansas has been disruptive due to its size advantage over opponents.

Not only is Arkansas overwhelming opponents with length in the post, it stretches to the perimter where Smith, JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, and even Maper Maker stretching out to impact shots and decision making.

The Razorbacks combined for 29 steals and 19 blocked shots across the two games, numbers that reflect just how disruptive they were defensively.

Calipari repeatedly emphasized the need for Arkansas to have more length and positional versatility with this team. Through two exhibition games, those traits have been impossible to miss unless someone isn't paying attention.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wing Abdou Toure during drills inside the Martin Family Basketball Performance Facility on Monday, July 27, 2026. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

Toure's Consistency

His energy has been consistent as he flies down the floor at Baha Mar, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, three assists and three steals per game.

The Connecticut native's effectiveness from the field has been even more noticeable given he is making 68% from the field and an astonishing 80% beyond the arc on five attempts.

Toure plays with relentless energy, effort, isn't afraid to do any of the dirty work on the boards and uses his 6-foot-9 wingspan to contest shots at the rim. He scores by running the floor, cleaning up misses, finishing around the rim and creating extra possessions through effort.

Every championship-caliber team needs dependable glue guy, and Arkansas appears to have added another to go alongside Billy Richmond III.

Wilkinson's Toughness

Friday's injury scare didn't keep Wilkinson off the floor for long. There was a pregame talk among coaches, wondering if he would even be able to go. They are likely glad he did so there would be enough tape to understand the type of leader they are getting after he transferred in from Georgia.

Less than 24 hours after his fall, the 6-foot-1 guard poured in 26 points while knocking down five three-pointers against Carleton. And most importantly, he didn't appear hesitant with any decision he made.

Arkansas has plenty of talented freshmen, but every young roster needs experienced players capable of settling games on either end. Wilkinson appears ready to embrace that responsibility while also serving as one of the team's vocal leaders going into his junior year.

JJ Andrews Will Become a Star

There isn't another physically gifted freshman in the country at his guard spot than what Andrews has delivered so far. He's a tough guy to stop when he's driving to the basket, and can stretch the floor beyond the arc with a nice shooting stroke.

At 6-foot-6, 225, he's a natural attacker of the basket and his length and intensity on defense causes ball handlers issues (three steals vs. The Bahamas). His energy in the open floor leads to breakaway, rimrocking dunks in transition which easily gets the crowd engaged.

Andrews certainly looks the part of an NBA Draft Lottery selection early on and it'll be interesting to watch how he develops over the remainder of the offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks small forward Billy Richmond III drives to the basket in first half against Bahamas National Team. | Razorback Basketball, X

Richmond Unquestioned Leader

Billy Richmond III has a clear understanding of what's happening on the floor at all times.

The way he plays, it's easy to see why Calipari was so happy to have him back going into his junior year because things have slowed down tremendously for him. His value goes way beyond what he contributes as a scorer, despite his 16 points scored against the Bahamas.

His energy level is already at the maximum limit as he directs traffic on either end of the floor, diving for loose balls or pushing the pace in transition. He consistently looks like Arkansas' most vocal players and is always willing to do the little things it takes to win every night.

That's the kind of role Richmond has held in back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and is also what his team needs if it has any shot at going to the Final Four and beyond.

Unmatched Speed, Athleticsm

You can hear it in Calipari's voice when he was on the FloSports broadcast Saturday night that he is confident in what this team can become.

Arkansas wants to overwhelm opponents whether that's in halfcourt sets, in transition, on defense and getting out in transition. The Razorbacks are made for March already and this is only summer basketball.

The Razorbacks have pushed the pace at every opportunity, converting turnovers into transition baskets while attacking the rim relentlessly. Arkansas has outscored their first two opponents 112-60 in the paint and 63-16 in fastbreak points with two games left in the Bahamas.

While the competition will become significantly tougher once the regular season begins, it's nice to see Arkansas overwhelm its competition to this point. That's what fans want to see in these exhibitions.

This is might not be the exact team Calipari envisioned once the regular season came to a close, but this Arkansas squad is long, athletic, unselfish and capable of wearing opponents down with a platoon of talent to go around.

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