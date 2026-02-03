History Says Arkansas Needs Break after Brutal Beating by Kentucky

When Arkansas took on Kentucky last weekend, it became clear pretty quick the Hogs were running on fumes both physically and mentally.

The grind of a long season with almost no games sprinkled in designed to serve as a bit of a break and an opportunity to have fun and build team chemistry had finally caught up with John Calipari's Hogs. Meanwhile, Kentucky was not only overfilled with gas on the mental side, the Wildcats were using nitro.

When you look up the definition of clutch you will find a picture of @collinchand13r.#GoBigBlue x @lgeku pic.twitter.com/ax7FcMA1xo — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 1, 2026

It's hard to tell where Mark Pope's team was physically because the adrenaline pumping in from the mental aspect of this game between needing to prove themselves after a huge loss to Vanderbilt, facing Calipari, all the trash Kentucky fans were talking about their coach and the sheer fact Arkansas was on the other side hoping to use the Wildcats as a springboard into a two-team race between the Hogs and Texas A&M for the SEC title had them in full Hulk mode.

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, they have a little extra time to regroup after getting planted firmly on the mat by Kentucky, 85-77. Instead of preparing for yet another must-win SEC battle, Top 25 opponent or college basketball blue blood, the Hogs get a chance to breathe.

Calipari gave them a couple of days off, and now the focus turns to a two-game stretch that includes a dangerous early morning game against Mississippi State where veteran guard Josh Hubbard can go off at any time and single-handedly take down the best of teams, and a road trip to LSU to face a Tigers team that gave Arkansas all it could handle in Bud Walton not long ago.

The good news is there's precedent that Arkansas will respond well. In late January of last year, the Razorbacks not only looked like they were running out of gas, they appeared to have never put gas in the tank to begin with. Then came the break and an opportunity to not only rest, but for Calipari to do a little reflection and figure out what combination of players might actually work.

The Hogs were close to being eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention, and it looked bleak with Kentucky and Texas being the first two teams on the menu coming out, but the Razorbacks had a performance similar to what Kentucky just put on in Bud Walton and then stunned Texas on the road to get things rolling.

Most encouraging about how the Razorbacks responded from the break last year is they won 3-of-4 with the lone loss being a close one, 85-81, to No. 3 Alabama. The question now becomes whether Calipari can work his magic again or has too much been put into the strenuous season that has already taken place, leaving nothing left for what remains of the season.

"[I would] probably like two weeks off after that," Calipari said Saturday night. "No, it comes at a good time. It would have been better after a win to regroup."

Calipari talked about how much tougher Kentucky was throughout the game. He also cited the atrocious shooting from beyond the arc, how bad things were from the free throw line with a disgusted halfway reference to an air ball during a technical foul shot, and a total inability to rebound, especially by the Hogs' guards.

All of that points to a team that has just had it. The legs are gone, the mind is gone and there's nothing that can solve it, but to get away from basketball and hope to come back with a clear mind and fresh legs.

"When you get a break in the season, normally, your team needs it, and we'll regroup," Calipari said. "I like my team ... We've had some stinkers like this. We've had three or four of them. But then there's other times you look at us and you're like, 'We can beat anybody,' so we just got to get back in that. And then there's some things defensively we got to, you know, figure out."

