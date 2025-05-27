Hogs' 2026 commit poised for rankings boost, stardom under Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks 4-star commit JaShawn "JJ" Andrews continues to shine on the Nike EYBL summer circuit.
The 6-foot-6, 220 pound small forward has completed 10 games over the past three weeks while averaging 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals pear game.
Not only is Andrews stuffing the stat sheet, he is also shooting over 60% from the floor and 50% from three on 26 attempts in 27 minutes per game.
Andrews' resume is loaded as a two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, two-time state champion, led his Under-16 Brad Beal Elite team to a Peach Jam title and was named a MaxPreps All-American this season.
His size and athleticism is comparable to current Razorback small forward Karter Knox, who was rated a 5-star McDonald's All-American out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
His domination during the early onset of summer circuit ball has him poised to make a huge leap in recruiting rankings in the coming months.
He has an unteachable amount of stregnth, leaping ability and pure physicality as a fierece rim rummer.
Defenders don't want to go one-on-one with Andrews either in fear that they will either be embarrassed off dribble drives or end up on the receiving end of a poster.
Adam Finkelstein, 247sports Director of Scouting, is in agreement with his latest evaluation of Andrews as he continues to develop into a potential top 30 prospect, closing in on 5-star status.
While Andrews can still get downhill with the best of them, play through contact, and rise-up for some explosive open floor finishes, he’s making strides with his shooting.- Adam Finkelstein, 247sports
He can still have a hitch in his release at times, which is ironically most visible at the free-throw line, but his release looks much more fluid from behind the arc as he’s learning to pick his spots and proving he’s capable of knocking down open rhythm shots.
Defensively, he has all the physical characteristics to be impactful and versatile, particularly switching up the line-up, but needs to fully commit to that on a more consistent basis, especially when defending quicker players on the perimeter.
Andrews is currently ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 15 among small forwards and the best player in Arkansas, according to 247sports composite rankings.
His decision to become a Razorback might appear to be an easy one from the outside looking in due to his father, Shawn, having a legendary career with the Razorbacks in the early 2000's.
The decision to pledge with Arkansas was based more on his confidence in coach John Calipari's plan for all his young players.
"[Calipari] ultimately told me that they have many things to help guide me on my way to my goals of playing in the NBA and winning a national championship," Andrews said in January. "He told me it is up to me to put the work in to get there."
While he gets to relish in the legacy of his father, he is focused on creating his own as an in-state superstar in his own right making the decision to stay home.
"It’s awesome to see the legacy that my dad has left during his time as a Razorback," Andrews said. "The fans love to see him and hearing the stories of his days here inspire me to keep working and leave a legacy of my own one day."