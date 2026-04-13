Loaded Backcourt, Intriguing Inside Options Can Push Arkansas to Next Level

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari knows what he has on the perimeter heading into next season. What remains far less certain is whether the Razorbacks have enough inside to take the next step as a program.

The Hogs currently have seven players set to return next season with four returnees and three true freshman. But who are the players Calipari could be looking at to potentially add to what he already has?

Possible Additions

Miikka Muurinen, Forward (2026 class)

Eric Reibe, Center (Transfer, UConn)

Aiden Sherrell, Forward (Transfer, Alabama)

Donnie Freeman, Forward (Transfer, Syracuse)

Keanu Dawes, Forward (Transfer, Utrah)

Omaha Biliew, Forward (Transfer, Wake Forest)

Allen Graves, Forward (Transfer, Santa Clara)

The Arkansas big man experience under Calipari has brought a mixed bag of results. His first offseason, he signed Jonas Aidoo as the No. 4 center in the portal, which worked out well while he was healthy, but brought in Malique Ewin (No. 11) and Nick Pringle (No. 16) the following season, which often made the position a liability..

Portal rankings don't tell the whole story. It's all about best fits.

It's entirely plausible Calipari will go for less established big men with higher upsides who need an opportunity to flourish in a system made for post players to thrive.

Former Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UConn transfer center Eric Reibe stands at 7-foot-1, 260 pounds and played in all 40 games with the Huskies this season, including five starts.

Although he started off the regular season well through his first 10 games, his productivity dipped and he couldn't re-establish himself as a threat in the post.

Reibe played relatively good basketball against the likes of Florida, Texas, Kansas, Arizona, BYU and Illinois in non-conference play.

Once Tarris Reed returned to full health from a hamstring injury, it was hard to keep both in the rotation with such a deep and talented roster.

He scored at least nine or more points in six of his first 10 games as a freshman, but did so in only three times in the final 30 games.

While at UConn, Reibe showed his ability to score at the rim while battling inside to create space on his own, which should be expected for anyone 7-foot-1, 265 pounds.

An underrated part to his game is the ability to pull up beyond the arc where he made 4-of-13 attempts (30%) from three.

The Razorbacks have been quiet on the portal front when it comes to big men, and it's no different with Reibe as no contact has been reported as of Monday, April 13.

Schools that have reached out are Kentucky, Indiana, BYU, but it's hard to rule Arkansas out at this juncture.

Arkansas is in the running to earn the services of Miikka Muurinen, and his recruitment is expected to go down to the wire against North Carolina and new coach Michael Malone.

Malone is no slouch when it comes to developing overseas big men as he was critical in the emergence of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in Denver.

The coach-player duo won an NBA Championship during the 2022-23 season, the Nuggets' first title dating back to its ABA days in the 1960s.



UNC brass are banking on Malone's championship pedigree to bring the Tar Heels into the national limelight again. Donors are willing to pay what it takes to attract top-level talent out of the portal or high school ranks.



Muurinen left Compass Prep to play professionally in Serbia where he's averaged four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal for KK Partizan.



He returned to the United States at the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon this weekend and played an efficient 15 minutes while scoring 10 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-9 field goals.



The Finland native showed his willingness to attack the rim as a dunker in the open floor while demonstrating exceptional handles and a pure shooting stroke.



Should he sign with Arkansas, Muurinen would be Hogs' most skilled freshman big man since Jaylin Williams in 2020.



Both Muurinen and Reibe are viable options in the Razorbacks' frontcourt but there are plenty other big men who bring value in the portal.



If Ewin is the Razorbacks' true scoring big man, then Arkansas could go after more of a point forward who also performs well as a defender and willing rebounder.



One fit perfect for Arkansas' system would be Keanu Dawes, who averaged 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists while knocking down 32% of his attempts from three.



Dawes would bring a floor stretching ability missing from next year's roster with the graduation of Trevon Brazile.



What Does Calipari Have to Work with So Far?

With mostly silence coming from the Marsha and Marty Martin Basketball Performance Center on Nolan Richardson Drive, we can only speculate on what Arkansas is doing in the portal for now.

While Arkansas' crop of diaper dandies aren't as offensively polished as Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas were, this trio brings extra length, are well-rounded defensively and possess superior athleticism.

The 2026 recruiting cycle as a whole presents more freakish athletes than the previous year despite having more pure ballers ready-made for the NBA.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Nowdays, Calipari likes to have his retention and will have that in two key contributors set to return in Billy Richmond III and possibly Malique Ewin should he receive a waiver for a fifth year of eligibility.

There's also reason to keep an eye on Richmond's draft stock, which is higher than ever after having a breakout February where he scored in double-figures in 13-of-16 games down the stretch.

He averaged 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and only one turnover in 35 minutes of action per game.

He is relentless in the open floor as a willing runner in transition which led to him making over 57% of his field goals, 27% from three and 81% from the free throw line.

Richmond will likely decide to at least put his hat in the ring with a possible NBA Draft Combine invite to have his skillset evaluated

Most LIkely Returnees

Billy Richmond, Forward

Isaiah Sealy, Forward

Malique Ewin, Forward

Paulo Semedo, Forward

Going into his junior year, Richmond is an above average defender who can blend in well with a more physical freshmen class in Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

That brings in Malique Ewin, who often struggled defensively, but brought a different edge to his game as the season wore on.

Arkansas Razorbacks Malique Ewin against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

He saved his best for last by averaging 12 points, eight rebounds (four offensive), two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes per game across his final 11 appearances.

His mentality changed and was a major asset alongside Trevon Brazile in the post, but certainly needs help on the interior to cover up some deficiencies on the defensive end next season.

Redshirt freshman 7-footer Paulo Semedo was a late signee in the summer and brings extra length to the paint. But with his 225 pound frame it will limit what he can do to withstand the physicality of his opponent.

The Angolan native was a top-50 national recruit in the 2025 class, according to ESPN and at the very least can contribute as a shot blocker who runs well in transition.

Freshman Class

Jordan Smith, Jr., Guard

JJ Andrews, Guard/Forward

Abdou Toure, Forward

Everyone knows what each freshman brings to the table as far as shot making ability and defense. However, where the Razorbacks lack once again is post options capable of pushing them past the Sweet 16.

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