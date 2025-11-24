Calipari’s early read on signees says plenty about Arkansas’ direction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has coached long enough to know when a signing class gives a program a foundation.
His first full cycle at Arkansas is still unfolding, but he made one thing clear when he spoke recently about five-star wing JJ Andrews and four-star guard Abdou Toure — these two wanted to be Razorbacks, and that matters to him as much as anything.
He also pointed out a couple of times they've earned their ranking.
“They absolutely wanted to be here,” Calipari said. He paused before adding a line he rarely repeats unless he believes it. “They’re both five star players. Don’t kid yourself, they’re both five star players.”
The Razorbacks have signed national talent before. They’ve also signed in-state stars before.
But the early mix in this class — an Arkansas native with family history here and an athletic guard drawn from the Northeast — gives Calipari two players who fit how he wants to build. One player brings size and edge. The other brings twitch and creativity in the backcourt.
Those qualities shape what Arkansas hopes this 2026 group becomes.
Andrews’ blend of skill, Arkansas roots
Calipari rarely goes overboard with comparisons. But he doesn’t hide his enthusiasm for Andrews, who comes from Little Rock Christian Academy and carries a family name many Arkansas fans recognize.
Andrews’ father, Shawn Andrews, was an All-American offensive lineman for the Razorbacks before a long NFL career. His mother was a standout basketball player.
“One is a beast, but can play,” Calipari said. “You know his dad was here … and who’s a great NFL player. I mean, mom was a heck of a basketball player, but he wanted to be here, and he wanted to play for me and us.”
The key word Calipari returns to is want. Andrews had options — Missouri and LSU among them — but the 6-foot-6 forward decided early that Arkansas was his choice.
Calipari’s description of him as a “beast” is less about muscle and more about approach. The coach believes Andrews already has traits that help players survive in the SEC.
If Calipari is right, Andrews may be one of the most ready-made players in the class, and the Razorbacks haven’t had that type of assurance in recent years.
Toure’s 'twitch' stands out to Calipari
If Andrews brings stability and local roots, Abdou Toure brings a different type of excitement.
Toure, from Connecticut, had interest from programs in New England, including schools in Big East territory. Still, he chose Arkansas.
“There were teams in New England that wanted him,” Calipari said. “But he wanted to be here.”
That trait matters to Calipari, but the fit goes deeper. He sees something familiar in the way Toure moves. That’s where the Malik Monk comparison comes in — not a promise, but a signal of potential.
“He has a twitch,” Calipari said. “The people in Arkansas will know when I say this, Malik Monk-ish. Now I coached Malik. Where was he from? Bentonville? This guy is kind of the same.”
Calipari stretched the comparison even further, recalling how Monk never hesitated to take a shot he believed he could make.
“Malik never saw a shot that he didn’t think was a good shot, because he’d jump over you and get it off,” Calipari said. “If I got it off, it was a good shot. Dude.”
For a coach who values guards who can create their own shots, Toure offers the kind of athletic profile that can flourish once he learns the pace and spacing of the college game.
A class built on balance — and still building
Arkansas’ 2026 class sits at No. 2 nationally in Rivals’ early rankings, trailing only Duke. That reflects the balance in Andrews and Toure — a five-star with SEC physical traits and a four-star guard with creativity and range.
But Calipari isn’t finished.
“My guess is we’ll sign one more, maybe two, [after we] see what’s going on,” Calipari said. “Who would come back, see if we need to. I’d rather not do transfers if we don’t have to.”
That last line signals a real shift. Arkansas has leaned on the transfer portal to plug roster holes in recent years. Calipari prefers to build through high school recruiting when possible, then use the portal only when needed.
This class, led by Andrews and Toure, is closer to that model — sustainable, layered and rooted in development.
Why this pair matters for Arkansas’ direction
Arkansas has fought roster turnover and inconsistency for several seasons. Calipari wants a foundation that lasts. Andrews and Toure offer that, even as young prospects.
Both players fit Calipari’s system. Andrews brings the strength and size to play early minutes. Toure brings the twitch that Calipari values in dynamic guards.
Their decisions to commit also signal that Arkansas can recruit inside the state and reach national prospects.
These two may not answer every question about the Razorbacks’ future, but they give Calipari a stronger starting point than the program has had in several cycles.
They also give Arkansas a pair of players who chose the school for reasons that align with Calipari’s vision.
“They’re both five star players,” he said again.
When Calipari repeats a line, it means something.
Key takeaways
- • JJ Andrews brings size, Arkansas ties and early-impact potential.
- Abdou Toure offers twitch, athleticism and Malik Monk-style scoring instincts.
- Arkansas’ 2026 class ranks No. 2 and could still add one or two more players.