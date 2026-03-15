Hogs Find Out Seeding, Face Unique Team in First-Round

The Arkansas Razorbacks were still celebrating in Nashville when the announcement was made Sunday as to where they will begin their NCAA Tournament journey.

The Razorbacks are a No. 4 seed in the West Regional and will play the No. 13 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Thursday in Portland, Ore.

Times of each NCAA tourney game will be announced later.

Arizona (32-2) is the No. 1 seed in the West. If the Hogs handle Hawaii, they'll square off with the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin (24-10) and No. 12 High Point (30-4).

CBS studio analyst Seth Davis picked Wisconsin, not the Hogs, to reach the Sweet 16 in that part of the West bracket.

The Purdue Boilermakers are the No. 2 seed in the West Region with the Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 3.

Hawaii scored minor upset to reach the Big Dance

Hawaii was the No. 2 seed in the Big West Tournament. The Rainbow Warriors won, 71-64, to earn the automatic bid.

Hawaii, coached by Eran Ganot, is led by 7-foot senior center Isaac Johnson (14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds per game). He's followed closely by 6-foot-6 guard Dre Bullock (13.5, 5.8), a grad transfer from South Dakota.

Harry Rouhliadeff (10.8, 5.0) is a 6-foot-10 senior forward. The Rainbow Warriors out-rebound opponents by 39.3 to 32.8 and outscore them 79.6 to 69.7.

The Hogs likely moved from a No, 5 seed to No. 4 by virtue of their 86-75 win over Vanderbilt to win the SEC tournament Sunday.

The Razorbacks will look to extend their five-game winning streak in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the field, beat Arkansas 80-71 in Chicago on Nov. 27. The Hogs hung tough, but couldn't stop ACC Player of the Year Cam Boozer and the Blue Devils' defense gave the young Razorbacks trouble.

John Calipari made history in leading both Arkansas and Kentucky to SEC Tournament titles 👏 pic.twitter.com/1xtWK18jyy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2026

Hogs making a habit again of reaching Big Dance

This will be Arkansas' 37th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, their fifth in the last six years. Twice, Eric Musselman got the Hogs to the Elite Eight, but couldn't reach the Final Four.

But from 2002-14, the once proud Razorbacks' program was only invited to the Big Dance three times in 13 seasons. They've made 8-of-12 since and fans are loving it once more.

Arkansas is 52-36 overall during March Madnss with the only championship famously coming in 1994 over Duke.

That victory, of course, was in Charlotte, N.C., just 140 miles from Blue Devils' campus, but the Razorbacks and tournament Most Outstanding Player Corliss Williamson took down Duke and Hall of Famer Grant Hill, 76-72.

The knockout punch was this pressure-packed three-pointer from Hogs sophomore sharpshooter Scotty Thurman.

The Hogs again reached the national title game in '95 but the team of Williamson, Thurman, Corey Beck, Clint McDaniel and Dwight Stewart was beaten by UCLA and National Player of the Year Ed O'Bannon.

Calipari hopes to win second national title for himself and Arkansas

Calipari, who won the national championship in 2012 when he led the Kentucky Wildcasts' program, left the Bluegrass State for Northwest Arkansas two years ago.

He's guided the Razorbacks to two NCAA Tournaments in two seasons. Last year, the Hogs fought their way to the Big Dance after suffering a 1-5 start in SEC games.

They won five of their final seven games in 2025 to get a No. 10 seed in the NCAA's 68-team bracket. Despite missing leading scorer Adou Thiero, who was also injured during the last-season push, and getting little from second-leading scorer Boogie Fland due to a hand injury, the Hogs continued to excel.

They scored a 79-72 minor upset of Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in the their tourney opener and a major upset of No. 2 St. John's and Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Both those wins were in Providence, R.I., with St. John's fans providing what should've been a homecourt edge.

Now Calipari, with a better team than a year ago, will see if the Hogs can dance further into March Madness than last year. That would mean, of course, at least a trip to the Elite Eight.

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