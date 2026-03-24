Have Recent Hogs Choices, Time Table Created Chance to Upgrade Knox Against Arizona?

It has been a month and a week since Arkansas forward Karter Knox announced he underwent surgery on his knee by Dr. Walt Lowe down in Houston to deal with a damaged meniscus.

As he has sat on the bench this past month, so has his 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. However, more importantly, it's been his experience and the mental boost his presence provides the rest of the team on the court that has been missed.

Karter Knox leads the team with 12 after the 3⃣

ESPN2 📺: https://t.co/bS329Z5seL pic.twitter.com/0ych3KS14I — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 13, 2025

That being said, the math and some of the circumstances regarding things he has done with the team over the past few weeks indicate Arkansas might see a minor change to his status in regard to this weekend's slate of NCAA Tournament games.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari announced two weeks ago Knox had been working out in the gym, which was a strong positive, although he said the Hogs would probably have to make the Final Four to have a chance to see Knox play again, although word behind the scenes has been that Knox thinks he might can come back slightly earlier as players often do.

However, it did raise eyebrows that Knox traveled with the team to the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. When it comes to knee injuries, it's hard to get doctors to approve air travel because of the inflammation it causes.

Getting approved to make a four-hour flight was a strong sign, partially because it was assumed there would be a full eight hours in the air from the round trip. However, Calipari decided to take advantage of a perfectly timed spring break at the University of Arkansas, diverting the Hogs' flight to Sacramento, a 1.5 hour travel time.

After a few days of hanging out in California's state capitol, the Razorbacks would fly again, completing the remaining 45-minute journey to San Jose. So, in addition to the forward being in his second week of doctors feeling certain he can fly without a setback, his body is being managed well.

Not only has the flight time been greatly reduced and broken up to be easier on his knee, but he doesn't have to go back to Arkansas only to turn around and fly back, forcing his body to push through adjusting to an exhausting jet lag three times in roughly a week.

In addition, his joints get to take in the cool, refreshing feel of the evening and morning air there, helping keep inflammation to a minimum. Because of all of this, plus the general consensus that this type or procedure typically has a 4-6 week recovery time, there is a strong possibility that by the time Arkansas has to post Knox's injury status at 7 p.m. Wednesday, it will upgrade Knox's status to questionable.

That's obviously not a guarantee, but certainly a real possibiity, especially if the player gets a say on his status. Now, the idea won't be that Knox will play significant minutes if elevated.

Calipari would probably prefer to not play him at all if he can avoid it. The lengthy sophomore guard would simply serve as insurance in the event Arizona's reputation for intentionally drawing tons of fouls turns out to be as effective as believed.

Should the Wildcats coax Billy Richmond or Malique Ewin into a few unnecessary fouls, leaving them with no more to give, then Knox could come in and spell them the final few minutes of the game. He would likely be rusty, but the most important thing would be his understanding of the offense and ability to be in the way on defense.

Karter Knox with a DOUBLE BLOCK for Arkansas 😤 pic.twitter.com/0ZCYLps9au — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2025

Simply being on the court as a 6-foot-6 defender with basic confidence in his game might be enough to turn the tide rather than see the Hogs get washed out of the tournament because of lack of sufficient depth.

Arizona Takes Shot at Hogs' Floundering Football Program

While trying to get under the skin of the Razorbacks basketball team and its fans, Arizona decided to reach to the gridiron for inspiration. In this case, they chose an ESPN highlight of the moment the Memphis back-up quarterback carried the Arkansas defensive linemen several yards for a first down to finish off the upset at the Liberty Bowl.

What the Arizona front court bout to do the Arkansas Razorbacks https://t.co/kVeWNej62z pic.twitter.com/gYJ74fZ8OD — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) March 23, 2026

The Arizona back court is going to be a major problem for the Razorbacks. However, the Wildcats are painfully slow in spots along the back court, which is something Arkansas might be able to take advantage of from time to time throughout the game.

If it starts looking like the Memphis football game, then the Hogs are certainly in trouble. They're not constructed for that level of physicality.

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