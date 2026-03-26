Hogs Walk Foul-Trouble Tightrope Against Arizona's Free-Throw Machine

There's one number that's going to define everything Thursday night at SAP Center, and it won't be on the scoreboard. It'll be on the foul sheet.

When Arkansas and Arizona tip off at 8:45 p.m. Central in the Sweet 16, the Razorbacks are walking into a matchup that could expose one of their most glaring vulnerabilities.

It's also why they can't draw whistles trying to get the Wildcats behind the three-point line where they aren't really comfortable. That could make things turn awkwardly back on Arkansas.

The Hogs are already going seven or eight players deep. They can't afford to lose bodies to foul trouble. The team waiting for them on the other side of the floor has spent the entire season making opponents do exactly that.

Arizona's not just good at getting to the line. It's the best in the country at it.

The Wildcats have attempted 959 free throws this season, the most of any program in Division I. Their plus-7.3 margin in points off free throws also ranks first nationally, meaning they don't just get to the stripe — they dominate there. Every layer of that equation is a problem for a short-handed Arkansas roster that's still figuring out how deep its rotation can realistically go.

"They shoot about the same amount of free throws per game as we do," Razorbacks coach John Calipari said Wednesday. "They do it different. They pound it big. We slash. But it's the same. … It's their will against our will, and who's going to hold out the longest."

That's the frame Calipari is operating from. It's not panic. It's preparation. But the math doesn't lie, and the history doesn't either.

Arkansas went 1-7 in games this season where it committed more fouls than its opponent. In those eight losses, the Hogs attempted an average of 6.1 fewer free throws than the other team.

When the whistles tilt against them, their margin for error evaporates fast. Against a team that's scored 23 percent of its points from the charity stripe, that's a number worth losing sleep over.

The Frontcourt Problem

The foul-trouble concern doesn't exist in isolation. It's tied directly to the battle in the paint, where Arizona has been historically dominant across the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Behind big men Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov and Tobe Awaka, the Wildcats averaged 19 offensive rebounds in their first two tournament games.

Those four players have combined for 351 offensive rebounds this season — more than 173 Division I teams produced in total. All four stand at least 6-foot-7. Krivas, at 7-foot-2, is tied as the second-tallest player still alive in the bracket.

That's not a frontcourt. That's a wall.

"We know it's going to be a dogfight, so we're just going in mentally preparing ourselves for that physically," Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile said. "We know it's going to be a fast-paced game so we're just getting ready to go play our game and we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Physicality is going to be required to compete with that group. But physicality and fouling are often separated by the thinnest of margins, and Arizona has spent all year helping officials find that line. The Wildcats' frontcourt players are physical, long and experienced at drawing contact.

"That's why I need a couple more guys playing," Calipari said.

It's a candid admission. He's not just playing for the win Thursday — he's managing personnel, trying to distribute defensive assignments across enough bodies that no one player is forced into a fifth foul before the game is decided.

Help Could Be on the Way

Calipari does have some options. Freshman Isaiah Sealy could get a longer look if foul trouble breaks out early. More significant is the potential return of forward Nick Pringle, who hasn't played in either of Arkansas's first two tournament games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice last Tuesday.

Pringle's availability isn't confirmed, but his presence would give the Hogs another body to throw at the Wildcats' frontcourt — and potentially buy key players enough rest time to stay out of foul difficulty.

Calipari's messaging on Thursday's officiating is instructive. He's not asking for easy whistles. He's asking for consistent ones.

"My thought is if they let it go when we're both beating each other, I'm fine with that," he said. "If you want to call a lot of fouls, they're going to be called both ways because we play the same way. My guess is at the end there will be the same amount of fouls [and] near the same amount of free throws on both teams."

That's a coach preparing his team for any version of the game. If it's physical and the officials swallow their whistles, Arkansas can compete.

If it's a foul-parade, Calipari's betting the Razorbacks can generate enough of their own contact — through slashing and attacking the rim — to stay even.

The guards understand their role in this, too. It's not enough to just win their own matchups. They've got to prevent post entries and help rebound so the bigs aren't left vulnerable.

"Just stay defensively sound," D.J. Wagner said. "Just be smart. Just be in the right spots and be where we're supposed to be at. Most importantly, help each other."

"We've got to try to play as much great defense as we can," Arkansas's Zvonimir Ivisic added. "And rebound so they don't get [any] second chances, and just try not to foul. [We need to] stay on our feet, because I heard they like to shot fake a lot."

That last part matters. Shot fakes are one of the quieter ways Arizona generates fouls, and an Elite Eight trip isn't the time to bite on one and pick up an early third or fourth.

"Just making sure we're not putting two hands on them and making sure we are smart," Darius Acuff said. "We've only got seven or eight players, so [we've got to] make sure we're staying locked in within the team."

That's the burden Arkansas is carrying into Thursday night. Seven or eight guys. One of the nation's premier free-throw teams waiting across the court. An Elite Eight berth on the line.

The Razorbacks aren't outmatched on paper. But they can't afford to let the foul sheet outmatch them either. Staying disciplined, staying on their feet and trusting each other are the only things standing between them and a trip to the next round.

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