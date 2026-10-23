Shawn Andrews was one of three freshman to start on the offensive line for the Arkansas Razorbacks, ever. The Camden native bled Razorback red. That same blood runs through his son's veins, JJ Andrews.

What's in a name?

Ja'Shawn's name is a portmanteau of his parents names. Janetta Heggins Andrews was a college basketball star for Western Carolina University and a member of the Salisbury-Rowan Sports Hall of Fame.

The 6-foot-6-inch JJ Andrews is yet another 5-star recruit for John Calipari. He led the Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors to consecutive 5A championships in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Andrews averaged 30.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game and shot 60.9 percent from the field in his senior season.

He won back-to-back Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year awards in 2025 and 2026.

But Andrews isn't interested in resting on his laurels or cashing in on his family name. He's ready to blaze his own trail.

"It was never no pressure from my mom or my dad," Andrews said at SEC Media Days. "I feel like they left it up to me. There was no pressure. They know that it's my journey, and you know, I want to continue my own legacy. Even though my last name is Andrews, you know, my first name is JaShawn. I just want to carry on a legacy that people will remember not only about my dad but about me as well. So, they left it up to me."

The former 5-star has made this his team, and might just be the best player the Hogs have this season. #wps https://t.co/OTjdU2mVid — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) October 23, 2026

Young bucks ready to show out

This season is highly anticipated among fans, and it seems the players share that sentiment.

"Man, I'm anxious, nervous, feeling a lot of emotions," Andrews said. "Nervous, but I feel more prepared than ever. I feel like throughout the summer, throughout the Bahamas trip, throughout when school started, ever since we started practicing, I feel like we progressed every day. Also, my workouts have been going well. And you know, I feel prepared, and all thanks to my teammates and coaches. They've put a lot of work in, and I feel like we're ready."

The nation's number 1 recruiting class boasts some serious talent. But chemistry is a serious concern for a team learning how to play together. These kids have gotten a jump start in the offseason, notably in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.

Andrews put the NCAA on notice, scoring 22 points in the first half against Calgary in the Bahamas. He also delivered one of the best highlights.

He made his first six shots that game. As Jacob Davis put it: JJ Andrews Will Become a Star.

Previewing what the Razorbacks’ rotation could look like against Gonzaga.



"We should have a roster of 10, 11 being able to play in that game." https://t.co/lpdbSFhVRk — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) October 23, 2026

Hard to keep on the bench

He will likely work in as a key depth player behind Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jordan Smith Jr.

Coach Calipari may opt to bring Andrews along as a 3-and-D player to maximize his utility as a matchup weapon on defense.

Andrews spoke toThe Razorback Daily in June about his excitement to hit the hardwood on The Hill.

"Since I was young, it's always been an inspiring thing to see what my dad did as a Razorback," Andrews said. "And then like, you know, just knowing what it means to be a Razorback to these fans and to the kids here, I mean, it's special. It's nothing like I've ever seen before, being a Razorback fan myself, and then now being able to participate in playing sports here, playing basketball, it means the world to me."

His dreams of dominating the court were born in grade school, when he got his first offer.

"I really started working hard like my sixth-grade year. That's when I really put my mind to it whenever AAU started getting serious," Andrews said. "But like when I really realized that I could take it to another level was when I got my first offer. And I was playing at a team camp, and then I got my first offer and I was like, 'Okay, now it's time to lock in for real and get to it.' And then from then on, my stock went through the roof."

Now, Andrews is poised to be a lottery pick the NBA Draft. But he's definitely inherited some of the family swagger.

Calipari, Razorback looking to anticipating a “war” on Saturday afternoon with Gonzaga. #wps https://t.co/wtuJhqtAoo — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) October 22, 2026

For those of you old enough to remember, Shawn Andrews sported some unique hairstyles throughout his time at Arkansas and in the NFL. The guys on The Razorback Daily asked if Andrews might dye his hair red, like his dad did at Arkansas.

"Those days are gone," Andrews said with a laugh. "But hey, we might be able to get a little bit in the beard, maybe. We'll see. We'll see."

The Andrews family's latest star could vault them to royalty status in the Natural State. JJ will be hard at work either way.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.