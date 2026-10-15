Calipari Encouraged With Razorbacks' Depth In The Paint Between Bowser, Ourigou

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari has a virtually brand new team once again with just two players returning from last year's roster, so he's kind of learning on the fly a bit.

That's one of the more unique things about college athletics these days is bringing in transfers while blending them together with Calipari's approach of recruiting of top freshman. So far, his blueprint has worked out fine with back-to-back Sweet 16 to begin his tenure.

One of the question marks that bleeds over from last season is what his post game looks like this season with Furman transfer Cooper Bowser expected to be the starter at center this season.

Bowser played in 25 games this season including 22 starts and missed all of January with a toe injury. The 6-foot-11, 230 pound big man still managed to have a breakout for the Paladins by averaging 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes per game.



He scored in double-figures in 20 games, making over 77% of his shots and that includes nearly 82% of his shots at the rim, according to CBB Analytics. His efficiency around the rim has Calipari hopeful that the Woodbridge, Va., native can make an instant impact in the SEC.

"You know what, he's been out I think three weeks, maybe four, with a hand [injury], Calipari said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "He's been doing no contact with us. He'll start Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday we'll practice with him. I need him to have an impact.

"He was Defensive Player of the Year because he blocked shots, went after balls, rebounded in traffic. You know you can throw lobs to him. Like, he'll go get the ball. Want him to be better in short rolls, making those kind of decisions. I like to play through him some as a five man."

While Bowser's absence has created uncertainty in Arkansas' frontcourt, it's also given the coaching staff a closer look at reclassified freshman Caleb Ourigou, whose physical presence has already caught Calipari's attention.

After spending last season with Overtime Elite, he decided to skip his senior year of high school in hopes of cracking the rotation this season with the Razorbacks.

Coach Cal sees the end result far before everyone else. Here he is talking about coaching up “uncoachable” players. #wps pic.twitter.com/mTFppIc7Sv — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) October 15, 2026

While he's still a little green in terms of college experience, a coach can't teach size, physicality and mentality on the floor, which is exactly what the 4-star center brings to the Razorbacks.

"Caleb is a reclass, 6-foot-11, 250, but he's not ready yet," Calipari said. "Now, if he's ready to play 20 minutes by January, we'll probably be really good because you got 6-11, 250. Just going by him, he hurts you. 'Like, Dude, you hit me in the face?' What are you talking about? He doesn't even know.

Arkansas' last true imposer in the paint was Jonas Aidoo two years ago during Calipari's first year at the helm. However, the roster lacked that same level of physicality on the floor last season despite having one of the most electric offenses in the country with Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle leading the way.

Ourigou may not be ready to contribute on the statsheet as far as a scorer, but he can always learn to do the small things right. Dominate the screen game, defend without fouling, rebound and blocking shots.

"I told him, I want you to be the best screener so these guys are begging," Calipari said of Ourigou. "We have guys hitting the floor right now. Caleb is knocking them down. He's not ready like Cooper Bowser. He's going to be important to this team."

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