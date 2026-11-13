Isaiah Sealy No Longer Enrolled at Arkansas as Razorbacks Future Remains Uncertain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Sealy is no longer enrolled at the University of Arkansas and is no longer part of the Razorbacks men's basketball program, leaving the former Springdale standout's future in Fayetteville uncertain.

Sealy's status changed following an offseason that included a knee injury requiring surgery and an Aug. 14 arrest in Fayetteville. Although he will continue rehabilitating with Arkansas' trainers and medical staff, he will not be around the basketball team during practices or games this season.

An Arkansas team spokesperson said the program hopes Sealy will rejoin the team full-time next summer.

"Isaiah will continue to rehab his knee with our trainers and medical staff this year but won't be around the team at practices and games as he works towards accomplishing the goals set for him," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to him rejoining us full-time next summer."

The statement does not explain the circumstances surrounding Sealy's departure from the university or clarify what must happen before he can return to the program.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Isaiah Sealy (30) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knee injury sidelined Sealy before sophomore season

Sealy's offseason took a difficult turn in June when he suffered a knee injury during a pickup basketball game.

Arkansas coach John Calipari announced June 13 that the injury would require surgery, leaving the Razorbacks without Sealy for the upcoming season.

"I am disappointed for him because he has gotten so much better and spent time working on his game," Calipari said in a social media post announcing the injury.

Isaiah Sealy to the basket at the end. #WPS pic.twitter.com/16y3qqFoIo — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) July 9, 2025

The 6-foot-7 wing appeared in 19 games during his freshman season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He showed flashes of potential in limited opportunities, including a 12-point performance in his collegiate debut against Southern.

Sealy was expected to continue developing in Arkansas' rotation before the injury interrupted his sophomore season.

Instead, his second year with the Razorbacks has brought questions extending beyond his availability on the court.

August arrest added to difficult offseason

On Aug. 14, Sealy was arrested following an incident outside Tin Roof on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department report described in KNWA's coverage, officers responded after Sealy was reportedly asked to leave the establishment for failing to provide identification.

The report said Sealy was holding an alcoholic beverage when officers approached him. Officers later found a THC vape in his pocket, according to the report.

Sealy was charged with criminal trespassing, obstructing governmental operations, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Body camera footage released following the arrest provided additional details about the interaction between Sealy and officers. The footage showed officers questioning him outside the establishment before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Sealy pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 28, according to KNWA. His next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 2.

The charges remain allegations, and Sealy is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Following the arrest, Arkansas acknowledged the situation and indicated the university would handle the matter internally. The program has not publicly explained whether the arrest played a role in Sealy's eventual separation from the basketball team.

Razorbacks Isaiah Sealy at practice at the Eddie Sutton Practice Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

What comes next for Sealy?

Sealy's current situation leaves several questions about his future with Arkansas unanswered.

He is no longer enrolled at the university, and the program has confirmed that he will not be around the team during the 2026-27 season. At the same time, Arkansas has expressed its expectation that he will rejoin the team full-time next summer.

The program has not publicly clarified whether Sealy plans to re-enroll at Arkansas, what conditions he must meet before returning or whether his current status is connected to the August arrest.

His continued rehabilitation with Arkansas medical staff suggests the program remains involved in his recovery, but it does not guarantee a return to the roster.

For now, Sealy's basketball future remains unresolved. His legal case is scheduled to continue in December, while the possibility of a return to Arkansas next summer remains the program's stated expectation.

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