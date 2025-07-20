JJ Andrews named Peach Jam MVP, leads Brad Beal Elite to title
Arkansas basketball commit JJ Andrews was named Most Valuable Player of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam after leading Brad Beal Elite to a second consecutive championship last week.
Andrews, a 6-foot-6 wing from Little Rock ranked No. 20 nationally in the class of 2026, averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game over eight games at the tournament. He led Brad Beal Elite in minutes played, points and fouls drawn, and was second on the team in rebounds and steals.
Brad Beal Elite played with just seven players, relying heavily on Andrews’ production and leadership. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 73.2 percent from the free-throw line as his team navigated the top grassroots competition in the country.
“JJ is a bulldog,” Fox College Hoops commentator John Fanta told HawgBeat. “The guy was just a relentless competitor all week who is shifty in the lane and doesn’t stop until he gets to and finishes at the rim. He’s a John Calipari wing and will fit in perfectly.”
Andrews’ best performance came in the quarterfinals against Team Durant, when he recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists while going 7-of-14 from the field and 11-of-15 from the line. His playmaking and ability to draw fouls were critical to Brad Beal Elite’s dominant win.
The Peach Jam, held annually in North Augusta, is considered the premier event on the Nike EYBL circuit and a showcase for future college and professional basketball players.
Andrews’ performances drew the attention of recruiting analysts and national media. Jamie Shaw of Rivals named Andrews a top performer going into championship Sunday, and his run at Peach Jam is expected to boost his recruiting ranking in future updates.
Andrews continues to build an impressive high school résumé and could become one of the most decorated Arkansas high school recruits in recent memory if he maintains his level of play.
Arkansas coach John Calipari, who watched Andrews at multiple games during the tournament, has praised the commitment and talent of his future player. Andrews has talked about Calipari’s professional atmosphere and reputation for developing NBA talent as reasons for choosing Arkansas.
With the MVP honor, Andrews joins a list of past Peach Jam standouts who have gone on to major college and pro careers. His leadership and consistency were central to Brad Beal Elite’s ability to secure back-to-back Peach Jam titles.