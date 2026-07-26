John Calipari Is Going Back to the Blueprint That Built a Hall of Fame Career

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since his arrival at Arkansas two years ago, Razorbacks coach John Calipari has implemented a shorter rotation with walk-ons filling up most of the bench.

That's likely not going to be the case this season as the roster is filled with 13 scholarship athletes and two walk-ons in Ayden Kelly and Amere Brown, who can't help but be a fan favorite.

Calipari went a little old school with his approach this year, bringing in just two transfers in center Cooper Bowser (Furman) and guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia). But it's his approach with adding true freshman, including a pair who are skipping their senior years to join the Razorbacks in what will be one of the youngest but most talented teams in the nation next season.

Calipari had enough with the inflated market in the transfer portal and reverted back to his old habits. Going back to the blueprint that won him a whole lot of games across four different decades at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky.

At the end of the day, his mentality is playing the most talented athletes over ones with the most experience.

"But if the choice is talent or experience, I'm taking talent," Calipari once told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Then you can blame me for us not winning. But I'm taking talent, that's just how I've been throughout my career. I'd rather have that than experience."

Roster Built With Purpose

For the first time in his Arkansas tenure, Calipari might finally have the depth he needs to advance out of the Sweet 16 and into the Final Four.

He wants players who are going to battle on both ends with each passing possession and his bench is going to be deeper knowing up to 12 guys are going to be pressing for playing time because they have too much to offer just riding the pine.

"If you're not a dog on this team, ah, you won't play," Calipari said at a recent practice. "I feel bad for you. No one got promised anything. I'm playing the dogs. Because if I put a bunch of dogs out there we're not losing."

Day in and day out it's about competition.

Nothing is going to be given, and everything is going to be earned. It's an old school approach, and there's not going to be any favorites here. That's not something that resonates with every athlete these days when it comes to being coached hard and developed.

When many athletes are looking at which team is going to pay them the most, Calipari is targeting athletes who are driven to become professionals. Those who want their feet held to the fire and avoid complacency entirely.

Because Calipari told them the truth in the clip, "This will be the rest of your basketball life."

"You take what you want. This will be the rest of your basketball life. You're either taking it or they're taking it from you. You're taking their lunch money or they're telling you, 'Shut up and give me your lunch money.' And then, you give it to them or you fight. When we do it to each other every day I'm telling you, they're gonna watch you play and that's how you're going to be evaluated.

"And if you're a dog and you impact the game, you're in good shape. Every one of you impact the game in different ways."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Every single player on this roster has probably been the best player on every team they've ever been a part of. Each one has been praised and posted up on a pedestal being told how great they are.

Whether they were a Gatorade National Player of the Year, high school All-Americans, 5-star recruits, conference freshmen of the year, overseas phenom or the most efficient big man in college basketball.

Those days are long over now when they enter the Marsha and Marty Martin Family Basketball Performance Center facing the best players the nation has to offer. Practices are going to be a battle every single day; a true reflection of the glory days of college basketball.

They're all battling to get their share of minutes on the floor.

Calipari appears to be the most confident he's been in some time. He knows exactly the kind of team he's assembled together.

If Arkansas reaches the Final Four, it won't be determined by recruiting rankings or an NIL budget. No, it all comes down to Calipari having enough "dogs" willing to compete through every minute of practice, and each possession of every game.

Judging by this roster, he believes he finally has them.

"If I put a bunch of dogs out there we're not losing."

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