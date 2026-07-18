Razorbacks' 5-Star Point Guard Announces Decision on Reclassification

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have added 2027 5-star point guard Davion Thompson to its consensus No. 1 recruiting class, announcing his decision to reclassify and join the Razorbacks for the 2026-27 season Friday evening at the EYBL Peach Jam.

Thompson is currently ranked as the No. 25 overall recruit in the class of 2027 and No. 6 among point guards, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking system.

With his decision to reclassify, Arkansas now pivots to remaining 2027 point guard class, making Devin Cleveland and Beckham Black priority targets for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

Thompson joins what is already a star-studded backcourt highlighted by No. 2 overall combo guard signee Jordan Smith Jr. and Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson. The incomingg freshman has the motor and knowledge to create offense both on and off the ball.

What Thompson Brings to Hogs

Thompson is an elite ball handler who changes direction in an instant while driving downhill. He showcases impressive creativity as he navigates the floor, effortlessly escaping pressure with a single move.

What truly sets him apart from other guards in his class is his how he operates in the halfcourt, controling the tempo of the game and never allows defenders to hurry him.

Calipari demands that his guards take command of the court and thrive in isolation situations, driving aggressively to the basket with confidence which is exactly the mindset Thompson brings to the floor on any given night.

Despite his lack of size, Thompson absorbs contact well and maintains his balance to finish at the rim consistently, which will be a key aspect of his projected role for teams and attract scouts' attention.

With his reclassification, Thompson will have stretches when he must play off the ball due to the Razorbacks' loaded backcourt, which includes Smith, Wilkinson, and another pair of 5-star freshmen in JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

He will need to create offense for himself, as Meleek Thomas did last season, whether in transition or off off-ball screens and cuts to generate quality three-point loos. His ability to connect consistently from deep gives him automatic green light that talented Calipari freshmen have been given before.

Arguably the biggest part of Thompson's game is his ability to create spacing and help teammates get open in the halfcourt. Despite some struggles from the floor early on last week in Las Vegas, he found his stroke again at the Peach Jam by drilling 42.5% of his attempts from three for the Meanstreets.

Arkansas 2027 commit, Davion Thompson, made it look easy in his last game at Peach Jam. 25pts (9-15 FG; 5-8 3PT) & 6 dimes in a win vs Brad Beal Elite. Will he be reclassifying soon? pic.twitter.com/I4Vvg60yHN — pinto (@pinto479) July 17, 2026

Coach Calipari will have his hands full trying to balance out minutes early on, especially for his 17-year-old guard in Thompson. While Smith will be expected to step into a similar role to 2026 All-American Darius Acuff, Thompson will be allowed to develop at a healthy pace by joining the Razorbacks immediately and travel with the Razorbacks to the Bahamas for their upcoming trip to the Baha Mar Summer League, according to Kevin McPherson.

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