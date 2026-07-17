Arkansas Center Target Goes Nuclear at Nike EYBL Peach Jam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There may not be another center more physically imposing on either end of the floor going into his senior year than 5-star prospect Lewis Uvwo.

The 6-foot-11, 230 pound prospect notched 10s across the board against Team Herro, led by Duke commit Kager Knueppel, in a 58-51 victory in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam on Thursday. Uvwo, the No. 6 overall prospect for the 2027 class scored 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Nighthydras.

None other than Arkansas coach John Calipari was courtside for Uvwo's impressive performance. The Razorbacks' third-year head man appears recommitted to old habits after signing six freshmen in what is considered the consensus No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting cycle.

Lewis Uvwo finished with 10 BLK in the Peach Jam win for the Nightrydas 😤 pic.twitter.com/5myTOW9W8S — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 16, 2026

With his pursuit of Uvwo, that would obviously place him as the cornerstone of the upcoming 2027 class with several other top prospects still available.

The term "generational" is thrown around more often now than ever, but Uvwo has tremendous length that raises his ceiling and potential impact at the college level and NBA. He posseses 7-foot-7 wingspan and a 9-foot-3 standing reach.

Uvwo is a dandy of a rim protector who can come off the weakside on a drive and meet someone at the basket and also goes up strong as an instinctual shot blocker. He is the epitome of a human eraser who is not afraid to do all the dirty work on the defensive end.

His five blocks per game at the event ranks him No. 1 going into Friday's action, with his squad taking on Jet Academy at 9 AM ET.

For Arkansas' 2027 commits, Davion Thompson and Caleb Ourigou are both in attendance in North Augusta, S.C. with respectable showings in the Midands.

Thompson has shown off high-scoring efforts this week, averaging 20 points (No. 8 among scorers at Peach Jam), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals per game.

He is shooting over 41% from the field, 43% from beyond the arc and a dependable 74% at the free throw line through his first three games.

He has continued to get better on the floor as the week continues, despite his Meanstreets' team falling in a 73-68 loss to Mokan Elite, Thompson scored 24 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting, including a 4-of-8 clip from deep.

Ourigou's reputation has never been that of a high-scoring big man, but that's nothing new considering how prep ball is predicated on midrange and three-point shooting these days.

Arkansas has landed a commitment from Caleb Ourigou! 🐗 The 6’10 C is currently ranked 40th nationally per the 247Sports Class of 2027 Composite ranking. Check out his latest highlights at Nike EYBL Session 4 in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/IvAdB3eVQx — Nate Buss Hoop Talk (@n8buss) July 15, 2026

However, the Razorbacks' latest commit possesses a strong rebounding prowess and his physicality on the court stands out.

The 6-foot-10, 240 pound center is averaging six points, 10 rebounds (4th-most at Peach Jam) and two blocks on the week while also touting an impressive 58% mark from three.

Both Ourigou and Thompson are being rumored as reclassification candidates, which would place them in the 2026 recruiting cycle and members of the Razorbacks 2026-27 squad.

With a relatively youthful roster already in place, their additions would solidify Calipari's roster among the youngest in college basketball next season.

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