'Kill Or Be Killed': Importance Of Matchup With No. 9 Virginia Not Lost On Jordan Smith Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE — As far as early-season college basketball matchups go, No. 12 Arkansas vs No. 9 Virginia in Washington, D.C., on Sunday is about as good as it gets.

The Razorbacks and Cavaliers each made light work of their opponents on Tuesday, with Arkansas beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-61 and Virginia topping Drezel 89-60. For John Calipari's young squad, Sunday will be a major test.

"We're going to be playing a veteran team that's older, that's established," Calipari said Tuesday. "They're a top 10 team. We got work to do. We do. If we're not more physical, it's hard to be in that game. You're going to have to be physical. It means you're going to have to hold your position. You can't always be the one that's getting bounced and then fumble balls and then not get a rebound. You hit first. We still aren't there. We don't have that mentality yet."

Whether or not Arkansas has gotten more physical since Tuesday remains to be seen, but the Hogs' talent can't be denied. Freshman point guard Jordan Smith Jr. is one of eight freshmen that made up the No. 1 recruiting class and the country and have many fans wondering if Arkansas can go back to the Final Four for the first time in 32 years.

The road to doing so truly begins on Sunday against a loaded Virginia squad that has championship aspirations of its own.

Nov 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr (23) defends against UAPB Golden Lions guard Harrison Pickett (23) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ever since the first game, my mentality has been different," Smith said Thursday. "Just kill or be killed. The season, it relies on these kinds of games just to see where we're at. We're gonna build off this and we're just gonna have fun."

Homecoming

Sunday's game is especially meaningful for Smith, a D.C. native who played high school basketball in Chantilly, Va., just 25 miles west of the nation's capital.

"I'm really excited," Smith said. "I played high school [basketball] in Virginia, D.C., Maryland, DMV. Just for me to play a college game there, not a lot of people get a chance to do that unless you go to a college in that city. For me to come back home in front of my friends and family really means a lot to me. I'm just really excited."

Tip-off between Arkansas and Virginia is scheduled for noon on Sunday, with coverage on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

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