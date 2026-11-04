Calipari: Arkansas Has Plenty Of Work To Do Before Clash With No. 9 Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE — With all due respect to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, No. 12 Arkansas wasn't tested much in its season-opening 106-61 win over the Golden Lions.

Arkansas jumped out to a 25-2 lead, though the Golden Lions showed resolve and only trailed 47-28 at halftime. The Razorbacks didn't pull away for good until a 14-0 run took their lead from 66-42 to 80-42 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Head coach John Calipari knows a much bigger challenge awaits in Washington, D.C., on Sunday when Arkansas plays No. 9 Virginia (1-0) inside Capital One Arena. The Cavaliers beat Drexel 89-60 in their season opener on Monday in Charlottesville.

"We got stuff we got to figure out," Calipari said.

One of those things the Hogs had to figure out on Tuesday was free throw shooting. Arkansas shot a combined 32-57 from the foul line in their two exhibitions and struggled at the charity stripe early, though they ended up hitting 30 of their 42 foul shots (71.4 percent).

Nov 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts during the second half against the UAPB Golden Lions at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

" We missed three to start the game," Calipari said, gritting his teeth to show his displeasure with the poor start. "We're 0 for three. What are you doing? Don't get fouled then. So now, from that point, we shoot 75% as a team, which is fine. You shoot 75 percent, we're going to be all right. Now you can be aggressive. You can attack. You can get fouled. You make 75 percent. You make 52 percent. Don't get fouled because you're hurting us now."

The Razorbacks also saw an uptick in their own physicality on Tuesday after playing a pair of physical squads in Gonzaga and Memphis in exhibitions. The Hogs blocked seven shots and were defensively sound for the most part in the paint, though Calipari wasn't completely satisfied.

"We're going to be playing a veteran team that's older, that's established," Calipari said, referencing the Virginia game. "They're a top 10 team. We got work to do. We do. If we're not more physical, it's hard to be in that game. You're going to have to be physical. It means you're going to have to hold your position. You can't always be the one that's getting bounced and then fumble balls and then not get a rebound. You hit first. You hit first. We still aren't there. We don't have that mentality yet."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.