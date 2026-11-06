Where Does Jordan Smith Jr. Rank Among Prospects For 2027 NBA Draft?

FAYETTEVILLE — As long as John Calipari is roaming the sidelines of college basketball arenas, the best freshmen guards in the sport are going to choose Arkansas.

It's no different this season as Jordan Smith Jr. attempts to go one-and-done and into the NBA Draft conversation this summer. Not only is he considered a first round selection, he was ranked among the top five prospects by ESPN's Jeremy Woo on Thursday.

The reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year out of St. Paul VI Catholic School in Chantilly, Va., is already considered one of the top defensive players in the country due to his 6 foot, 9 inch wingspan at just 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

After his college debut in exhibition play was far from promising with only one point on 0-of-9 from the field, Smith has put those concerns to rest with a 20-point outing against UA-Pine Bluff on Tuesday. Now, he has the opportunity to head back home to Washington, D.C. to face the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena to finally show what he can do on the national stage.

"I want to say what my high school coaches say to me, 'Like it's good to have the rankings, it's good to have the recognition, but you know, it's

always more work to do and just don't let your head, you know, fall in love with it,'" Smith said on Wednesday. "You know, it's really just a target on your back. You know, everybody's coming after you every game.



"So, I took that as just, thank you, but it's more stuff that I have to do. Obviously stuff that I have to get better at and there's more work left on the table, but it's always great consideration, always just move past the next play mentality. I just want to get better."

NBA scouts are all high on the combo guard who Calipari refers to as his "middle linebacker."

His size and speed make him one of the hardest players to guard on the court no matter what level of basketball he is playing in. Whether Smith is on the offensive end with his head down looking for contact at the rim or simply rising up for a midrange jumper from 15-20 feet out, his balance and strength is one of many traits that will make him a coveted prorospect this summer.

Potential top-5 pick Jordan Smith Jr. made his college debut for Arkansas tonight 👀



The 6-2 guard finished with 20 pts, 4 reb, and 3 stl in the win pic.twitter.com/ZTwF0K8P9f — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 4, 2026

He has excellent speed, strength and length for his size and plays extremely hard, traits that have made him highly impactful. He's an inconsistent jump shooter and not a natural point guard, however, and will require a significant leap as a shot creator to become a high-level scorer in the NBA, with scouts having questions about how his half-court offense will translate. Jeremy Woo, ESPN

One area of his game where he struggled to be consistent in was his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. After knocking down 4-of-11 shots from deep during the Baha Mar Summer League in the Bahama, he went 0-of-4 in exhibition play against Memphis and Gonzaga, and didn't attempt one from beyond the arc against the Golden Lions on Tuesday.

Arkansas will feature Smith in a fast-paced setup and give him valuable decision-making reps, creating a runway for a big freshman season. NBA teams love his intangibles and winning background, aspects that raise his long-term floor as a player. But he might need to show tangible offensive improvement to make a case at the very top of the draft. Jeremy Woo, ESPN

If Smith can figure out a way to become a more consistent shooter from distance, it'll go a long way in solidifying him as a top draft pick in 2027.

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