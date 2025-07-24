Knox Returns to Razorbacks as key piece to team Calipari likes in summer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Karter Knox is returning to Arkansas for his sophomore season, bringing heightened expectations for the Razorbacks under John Calipari after the forward withdrew from the NBA draft pool in May.
Knox, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward from Tampa, Fla., averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 36 games as a freshman, starting 24 times.
His season included a 21-point performance against Maryland Eastern Shore and a 20-point, six-rebound showing in an 85-83 loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.
Over the final 10 games, Knox raised his production, averaging 11 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 50 percent from the field and nearly 38 percent from three-point range.
After declaring for the NBA draft on April 17, Knox participated in the NBA Draft Combine, where he measured 6-5 without shoes with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and an 8-6½ standing reach.
His shooting drills included making 83.3 percent of his corner threes and 90 percent of his free throws, showcasing the shooting ability NBA teams covet.
Knox ultimately withdrew from the draft on May 26, maintaining his NCAA eligibility and returning to the Hogs with a clear message from Calipari that consistency and work ethic are crucial for the team’s success.
“Early on he kind of felt like, ‘Well, I did this,’ and he was behind in conditioning,” Calipari said. “Oh, and I let him know. Like, ‘You told me you were doing all that. You’re behind everybody else in conditioning.’ Well, he caught up. And the thing about him, he’s going to work. They live in the gym.”
Knox is one of four returning players for Arkansas, alongside senior forward Trevon Brazile, junior guard DJ Wagner and sophomore forward Billy Richmond. Calipari has emphasized the importance of this core group for the 2025-26 season.
“He leads the pack. He’s not afraid to get in the gym and work,” Calipari said. “Guys like him and Meleek Thomas, they got to get more consistent, which means you got to live in the gym.
“If they’re more consistent, a lot of it is decision making, shot making. You’re wide open, you miss badly, you shot an airball, you can’t be that guy. You’re too good a player. So with him, I’m not worried, because he works.”
Knox, the younger brother of NBA player Kevin Knox, was a highly rated recruit and one of Calipari’s last additions at Kentucky before the coach’s move to Arkansas. His return is seen as a key piece in Calipari’s efforts to reestablish Arkansas as an SEC contender.
Last season, the Razorbacks finished 22-14 and made the NCAA tournament. With a year of experience and an established work ethic, Knox is expected to play a larger role in the Hogs’ offense and continue improving his draft prospects.
“I’m liking this group,” Calipari said. “With Karter back, we have a chance to do something special.”
Knox’s focus is on consistency and leadership as he enters his sophomore campaign. He has become a vocal presence in the locker room, pushing teammates in practice and setting an example with his approach to training.
NBA scouts will monitor Knox’s progress as he works to round out his game and increase his impact on both ends of the court. His combination of size, shooting and work ethic positions him as a potential breakout player in the SEC.
How the NBA views him will probably be in direct proportion to what he's able to accomplish on the court for the Hogs this year.