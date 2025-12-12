Knox trying to carry over personal success for Hogs against Texas Tech

For Arkansas' Karter Knox, the memories of the matchup between Texas Tech and the Razorbacks last season in the Sweet 16 game brings back mixed feelings.

On the one hand, it was his most efficient day as a college player under coach John Calipari. Knox scored 20 points on just a eight shots from the field, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

It's a mark that he's only eclipsed one other time in his career when he scored 21 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore, one of the lowest rated teams in KenPom.

"I most definitely do remember the positives," Knox said. "It was a very good moment for me. You know, good and bad moment. The good moment was, that was the best game I played all season. The bad moment is, that was the last game of my season. It was kind of crazy for me."

On the other hand, Arkansas fell victim to one of the biggest collapses of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After a Billy Richmond layup, the Razorbacks led Texas Tech 61-45 with just 10:23 left to play. Texas Tech outscored Arkansas 40-22 for the remainder of the game to beat the Razorbacks in overtime and advance to the Elite Eight.

"I went back just to see the whole game," Knox said. "They have the full game on YouTube, I just watched it a few days ago. I just had to watch that game. It was a very good game, a game we should have won. But I’m past that, I’m focused on Saturday."

Knox also fully believes that the Razorbacks would have cut down the nets in San Antonio if Arkansas had gotten over the hump against Texas Tech.

The No. 17 Red Raiders find themselves in a similar position to the Razorbacks prior to their win over Louisville.

Texas Tech is 7-2 without a "bad" loss, but also still in search for its first marquee win having lost to No. 6 Purdue and No. 13 Illinois. Arkansas is ready to make a statement to pick up another ranked win at the Red Raiders' expense.

Arkansas also feels ready for a challenge of two players that currently sit on national leaderboards in multiple categories.

The duo of guard Christian Anderson and forward JT Toppin are both returners after the combo each scored at least 20 points against the Razorbacks and combined for 42 points.

Both are off to great starts in 2025. Toppin ranks fourth nationally in rebounds with 11.5 per game. Anderson also ranks fifth nationally with seven assists per game.

Both also rank in the Top 50 in overall scoring. Knox and the rest of the Razorbacks won't back down from a challenge.

"They watched Christian Anderson," Knox said about the freshmen. "Darius [Acuff Jr.], that's his matchup. And Christian Anderson, very skilled, he's alright, but I feel like Darius is ready for that matchup. Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy, they’re all ready for that matchup already."

Tipoff between Arkansas and Texas Tech is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Hogs Feed