FAYETTEVILLE — When it comes to shooting, John Calipari's mantra is simple: you don't have to make all of your shots, but you can't miss them all.

A similar philosophy can be applied to Arkansas' five marquee non-conference games this season: the Razorbacks don't have to win them all, or even a majority. They just can't lose them all, lest serious questions begin to arise about a squad that was seen as having Final Four potential in the offseason.

With a 91-72 loss to No. 4 Virginia already on the books and matchups against No. 2 Michigan State and No. 12 Arizona looming, the two most winnable games of Arkansas' five big-time non-con matchups are against Indiana on Tuesday and its road trip to North Carolina on Dec. 1.

The Indiana game is arguably the bigger of the two. A primetime matchup inside Madison Square Garden against an undefeated (4-0) Indiana team that already has a marquee victory over Syracuse to its credit is an opportunity for a young Arkansas team to beat both a good team and a storied program and turn its preseason hype into a tangible result.

Nov 12, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries reacts to a play against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Today I told them, I am not pushing. I am dragging you," Calipari said after Arkansas' 79-66 win over Central Arkansas on Nov. 13. That's how it is. Deal with it. I am dragging you. Do we have talent? Yes, but this is a game of five guys playing together, and all of them knowing how to win and playing to win, not playing to get their points, not playing to make a heroes play. I'm making easy plays, and we're going to do it back to back until they call a timeout. We're not near there. We're not even halfway home."

The Razorbacks are, as Calipari espoused, far from a finished product. 17-year-old Davion Thompson appears to have emerged as UA's best true point guard and Billy Richmond is playing as good as ever, but questions remain about the rest of Calipari's rotation and how the likes of Miikka Muurinen and Jordan Smith Jr. will play when the lights are bright.

The lights of New York City do not sleep and are exceedingly bright. There won't be a reason to panic if Arkansas drops a close game on Tuesday, and there will be reason to celebrate if the Razorbacks score a solid non-conference win.

At the same time, a loss would feel like a big missed opportunity for the Hogs in the Big Apple and another example of Calipari having to coach this team more than he's had to in years past.

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