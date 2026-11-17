Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where Division II Kentucky State one-upped the Washington Commanders in clock mismanagement Saturday. First Quarter: Win Games, Not the News Conference. Second Quarter: QB Success Stories We Never Saw Coming. Third Quarter: Measuring Happiness.

Fourth Quarter: Sassy Cig Is Back

Curt Cignetti (31) blew into Indiana three years ago with gale-force bravado and, frankly, the sport has never been the same since. His stated goal in the beginning was to see whether the beaten-down program “was dead, or just asleep.” Cignetti woke it up and transformed it into a giant, the greatest building job in the history of college football.

But as the wins piled up, Cig toned down. He took fewer potshots—sometimes reluctantly—allowing discretion to get the better of valor. Last year, with an undefeated juggernaut, he largely let the team do his talking for him on the field. And other than Big Ten media days in July, when Cig fired a volley at the SEC, this season pretty much followed the same matter-of-fact rhetorical path.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

Until the last week. The Mouth of the Midwest is back in action. He’s Steve Spurrier (32) with a yinzer accent substituted for a Tennessee twang.

Cignetti was understandably chapped when the 8–1 Hoosiers dropped five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings without playing a game. His social media post on the topic took aim at SEC teams that have been able to withstand multiple losses without much harm:

Bad losses don't count anymore? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Are first downs still 10 yards?🤡🤡🤡 — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 12, 2026

After beating USC by two touchdowns Saturday to reach 9–1, Cig was given the opportunity by yours truly to follow up and pile on his earlier comments. He declined. But come Monday, the Indiana coach leaned into a microphone and dropped some lines.

Here was his complete answer to a question about the downturn in Big Ten opponents’ records after playing the Hoosiers:

“Well, we don’t play anybody. We have a soft schedule, right? And that’s all I’ve heard around here for three years, because people love to discredit us and what we’ve accomplished. But you’re right. I mean, we played Northwestern (33), they were undefeated. I knew they were a good team. It was a tough game, went down to the end. And they won a few more in a row, cracked the Top 25 and played Oregon to the very end and quarterback [Aidan Chiles] got hurt, finished the game, but hadn’t played since. So they’ve lost a couple games.

“Went up to Nebraska (34), they’re 5–0. They got an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. We come back and win. They had a hard time rebounding from that. O.K. Wasn’t a pretty win in a lot of people’s eyes, but from a coach’s standpoint, we showed a lot of competitive character to me, and to people that know football.

“Play Ohio State (35), who everybody picked to win the national championship this year. We were five and 0, they’re five and one. We saw what happened. We knocked quarterback [Julian Sayin] out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since without the quarterback. But all I hear about is how we lost to a three-loss team. That was a team picked to win the national championship, that led Texas 95% of the game at Texas. We missed a layup (Nick Marsh stepping out of bounds with the potential game-winning touchdown catch). And you know what? They won. We didn’t. But we missed a layup. That’s why we’re not 26–0, we’re 25–1 [since the start of the 2025 season].

“Play Michigan (36), they’re 4–2. That’s your bounce-back game from Ohio State. That’s an easy win, right? Up in Ann Arbor, 112,000 [fans]. Quarterback [Josh Hoover] that’s not 100%. Minnesota was 5–2. They’d beaten three Top 25 teams at the time they played. USC was 7–2. That’s 28–7 [combined record of Indiana’s Big Ten opponents at the time they played], not including [2–8] Rutgers.”

Here, Cignetti winked. The Rutgers Wink (37), it shall be known as when people talk about this remarkable soliloquy.

“You get tired of the narrative sometimes. Quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time [presumably Alabama over Mississippi State in September, when the Bulldogs had Kamario Taylor]. They ain’t won a game since, but it’s quality win back then. I guess bad losses don’t count anymore. But look, it’s all going to play out on the field. It’s good for entertainment. I’m sure this will get a lot of nice hits and play, but our guys understand that it’ll play out on the field. But the good thing about it is, I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip. And that’s why I’m not afraid to keep it alive. And you know what? I’m 65 years old and I really don’t give a s---.

“Everybody good?”

Yep, we’re good. This is the Cig we want and need. More importantly, it’s the Cig his Indiana team probably needs.

While everything he said comes from the gut, it also feels slightly calculated. Cig swallowed the trash talk last year because his team didn’t need any external fire from its leader. This year is different.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As Indiana labored through a cliff-hanger October, there were times that being the reigning national champions seemed to weigh upon the Hoosiers. During the open date between Minnesota and USC, Cig did more than just change starting quarterbacks. He changed his public demeanor.

Think about the handwritten message on a 3x5 index card on his desk:

SOFTNESS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED HERE!

FIND THE EDGE—DAILY/HOURLY

COMMIT ALL AROUND

This, it seems, is Cignetti finding the edge for the stretch run. And as he made clear, he’s too old to care who gets mad at the message.

We’ll see what happens next. But disregard a team coached by a man with a 36–3 record the last three seasons at your own peril. If the Hoosiers get in the playoff field, nobody will want to play them.

Coach Who Earned His Comp Car This Week

Deion Sanders (38), Colorado

In the depths of a season that had Buffaloes fans questioning whether Sanders should be the coach in 2027, here came a suddenly dominant performance. Colorado upset then-No. 14 Houston 42–32, its most points against an FBS opponent since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were in uniform. The Buffs rushed for an astounding 249 yards, their most in six years, as months of offensive ineptitude was bulldozed aside.

It wasn’t the only time Colorado had a ranked opponent on the ropes at Folsom Field this season—the Buffs led Big 12 powers Utah and Texas Tech both late in the third quarter before relenting. If Colorado can close with two victories—at Cincinnati and home against Central Florida—a 6–6 record might restore faith in Coach Prime.

Coach Who Should Take the Bus to Work

James Franklin (39), Virginia Tech

Stanford had been the nation’s worst power-conference road team of the last three seasons until the Cardinal alighted in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday. There, they snapped a 15-game road losing streak with stunning ease, rolling to a 21–0 lead on the way to a 40–22 upset romp. Stanford outrushed the Hokies by 105 yards, showing that they have the commitment to finish the season strong. Does Franklin’s team? This was a second straight lopsided loss, with Miami on deck this week and the rivalry finale against Virginia. After a 6–2 start, the Franklin era is losing helium.

Point After

When thirsty in the modern football Mecca of Bloomington, Ind., The Dash recommends a stop at reliable Upland Brewing (40). There are outlets in various places throughout the state now, but the anchor brewery is always a quality visit. Get a Dragonfly IPA and thank The Dash later.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.