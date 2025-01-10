Message to Hogs Hoop Fans: Have Faith in Calipari, Players
Considering I've watched about 750 Arkansas basketball games in person and maybe 500 on TV, there's probably no scenario I haven't witnessed. Seen the Razorbacks win and lose in 50-some different gyms, arenas and stadiums.
Seen blowouts both ways, buzzer beaters, shocking upsets, and hundreds that turned out just like they should've. Arkansas was on the winning end of way more than they lost during my time in Fayetteville, which spanned just before and after the Hall of Fame eras engineered by coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson.
I saw game-winners by lots of Arkansas legends including Ron Brewer, father of the Hogs' assistant coach; Scott Hastings over Hakeem Olajuwon; and Scotty Thurman's long-distance dagger to beat both the shot clock and Duke to win the 1994 national championship.
Point is, nothing really surprises me after playing and covering sports for more decades than I care to say. But Wednesday night's Arkansas-Ole Miss game found me almost shaking my head. Not in surprise, disappointment.
It's the same word uttered by the Hogs' current Hall of Fame coach following Wednesday's 73-66 home loss to No. 23 Ole Miss. John Calipari said a lot after the game, like most coaches will, but his first words grabbed my attention more than what followed.
"Disappointed. Not discouraged ..." said Calipari. Disappointed, of course, in his players, himself, the program that he expects to achieve great success. Disappointed for Arkansas fans, too, a line Razorback football coach Sam Pittman always uses — because he was one of those fans as a kid.
Calipari is the new guy, no ties to Northwest Arkansas or the state other than his golfing buddy, Tyson. But he's tasked with restoring the Hogs to greatness, leading deep runs through March Madness, all while polishing his Hall of Fame image and resume.
Question most Razorback fans are asking is whether a Hall of Fame coach has ever struggled this much to get his team to play the way he wants. Being enshrined in the Hall of Fame is a great honor for Calipari and he'll forever be praised for that achievement earned through his great career at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky.
It's a great honor, yes, but you gotta live up to the hype. Coach Cal knows that better than anyone, and he's determined to get this group of Hogs straightened out and capable of beating good teams.
Which is why he's disappointed, not discouraged. He's determined, not discouraged. He's downright mad at this point, but not discouraged. When discouraged, we tend to give up, not give our all.
That's not Coach Cal's nature, but when will the Hogs show progress? How long will it take? Till Saturday, when No. 8 Florida comes to town? Till the end of January? Till post-season in March?
Given the last two performances, there is no guarantee the Razorbacks will be dancing in March. That is NOT what Arkansas fans expected when Calipari signed on the dotted line for about $6 million and was given the checkbook for a hefty NIL stash.
But here's my message to all Arkansas fans: Calipari will right the ship, win way more than he loses during his time in Northwest Arkansas, and bring glory to the program. Might not be until next year because even I was a bit shocked how the Ole Miss game got away.
Could be a rough SEC season, which is an 18-game slate featuring two at home, two on the road, two at home, two on the road, and so on. Instincts tell me the Hogs will at least break even in the best league in the country, make the NCAAs and win at least one.
Sometimes, you just gotta have faith. Everyone was pleased when Calipari was hired. Let the man do his job and see how it shakes out.
After all, faith is simply the belief in something or someone, even when there is no absolute proof or evidence. At this point, there is little evidence the Hogs are a good team. Still, keep the faith.