Pete Golding Explained What Kept Ole Miss Locked in for CFP After Lane Kiffin’s Exit
If there was any debate whether Ole Miss could continue its historic season after Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU, the Rebels and new coach Pete Golding put any noise to bed with a 41-10 stomping of Tulane in a first-round College Football Playoff matchup Saturday.
Golding, Ole Miss’s former defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, was named the program’s permanent coach quickly following Kiffin’s departure. His players quickly spread votes of confidence for the future following the shake-up, which carried into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday for his debut that just so happened to come in the CFP.
As the newly minted head coach exited the field following his first win, he heard his name chanted by the 68,251 fans in attendance.
A debut that went perfect following the chaos that surrounded Kiffin’s messy exit. Coaching changes and drama aside, Ole Miss needed to keep rolling amid a historic 11-1 season, which led to the No. 6 seed and a home game in the CFP. When Golding was asked how the program was able to maintain focus through the madness, he said the high stakes certainly helped.
“It’d be one thing—no disrespect—like, if this was the Pop-Tarts Bowl or something like that,” Golding said via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. “That s--- would have been really hard. This is the playoffs.”
What ensued after Kiffin left and Golding’s promotion was a scramble to build coaching staffs at LSU and Ole Miss, understandably competing against one another. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is headed with Kiffin to the Tigers, but he remained with the Rebels to call the offense through the CFP. Kiffin wanted to remain with Ole Miss through the postseason as well, but that was a hope that administration would not go for.
Weis’s brief return brought some consistency for the program in a brief state where it saw anything but. Golding praised the Weis offense following Saturday’s win as Ole Miss rolled right through the mayhem.
“I had zero concern with Charlie Weis calling this game for this one reason—Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game,” Golding said via SI. “All he’s heard, ‘It’s Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense.’ So this is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense. Just as he has all season.”
Golding’s second game leading Ole Miss will come on Jan. 1 against SEC champion and No. 3 seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and CFP quarterfinals. The Bulldogs handed the Rebels their only loss of the season on Oct. 18 in Athens, Ga. Now, though, Ole Miss may just have some more juice behind its new leader.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.