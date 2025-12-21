Arkansas' slow start against No. 8 Houston snaps winning streak

No. 14 Arkansas went on a 22-9 run to close the first half to trim a 21-point lead to single digits at halftime, but No. 8 Houston's balanced scoring attack proved too much for the Razorbacks.

The Hogs saw their four-game winning streak snapped against the Cougars 94-85 in Newark, N.J. Saturday.

"We played five ridiculous top 10 teams," coach John Calipari said. "We're 2-3. This is the only one that I never felt we had a chance.

“The others, I thought we could have won both of them. This one got away, and then their guard play dominated us."

Here are three quick takeaways.

Acuff lights up scoreboard, but Calipari still wants more

Darius Acuff Jr. scored a career-high 27 points, but also committed four of Arkansas 12 turnovers which led to 19 Houston points.

Acuff has now scored 10 points in 12 straight games, just one off from tying the Razorback record for the most to start a career.

Calipari still wants his freshman to continue to grow after the Houston guard duo of Kingston Flemings and Emmanuel Sharp combined for 43 points.

"If you're not into this, you can't be out there." Calipari said about Acuff and his decision making. "Then I put them back in, but I let him know, "That's not acceptable. You're holding guys accountable, even in all this stuff.

“They got to know that there are certain things that no, that is not missing a shot or turning the ball over. That is, the guy's between you, there's no one there. All you got to do is deliver the ball."

Early foul trouble halts Brazile's momentum:

Center Trevon Brazile came into the game with the on the best two game run of his career with back-to-back 20+ point games with 50 points and 14 rebounds combined against Queens and Texas Tech, but was held to just five points on just three field goal attempts.

Brazile picked up his second foul with 13:49 left in the first half and Calipari stuck to his general philosophy of not playing players with two fouls until the start of the second half in Brazile's case. Limited to just 21 minutes, his second lowest on the season (20 in a blowout win over Jackson State), Brazile made just one field goal.

Ewin has major Jekyll and Hyde performance

Houston is normally known for its rebounding, was forced to go to a four-guard lineup thanks to their big men getting into foul trouble of their own with Josiah Tugler and Chris Cenac Jr.

Between the two teams, 42 fouls were called which led to 60 free throw attempts.

Even though Arkansas attempted 10 more free throws than Houston, Arkansas was only +2 at the charity stripe thanks to 14 misses, half of which came from Malique Ewin.

"I was surprised," Calipari said. "He's a really good free throw shooter, and he missed some, but I'm happy with him. I told the guys I said, 'Look, we've had a heck of a run. That team is better than us right now.'"

Ewin had perhaps his best offensive game with the Hogs, scoring 20 points on just nine shots from the field and taking advantage of the smaller lineup that Houston deployed because of the foul trouble, but went just 10-for-17 from the line after coming into the game 17-for-21 (81%) on the season.

Arkansas will finish out non-conference play against James Madison back home inside Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on SECN+.

