Missouri Game Revealed Something Calipari Needed to Know About Arkansas

Arkansas proved something important Saturday in Columbia, that John Calipari’s team is fully capable of beating quality opponents on the road even without most dynamanic player, Darius Acuff, running the show.

That reality should be encouraging for the Razorbacks heading into March. If Arkansas can defeat a tournament-caliber opponent without star point guard controlling every possession, it suggests the ceiling for this team rises even higher once he returns fully healthy.

From timely shot making across the roster to veteran leadership in key moments, the Razorbacks showed they possess the balance required to make a deep postseason run.

Arkansas did not rely on one player to carry the offense against Missouri. Instead, multiple contributors stepped forward to make momentum-shifting plays throughout regulation and overtime.

While one big time, first round NBA prospect known to sit out for extended periods of games in what is described as a minutes restriction, Acuff has done the opposite. When he had an Auburn player fall onto his ankle, there was never a moment of hesitation if he should continue to play or not.

Acuff continued to score a team-high 31 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists and only one turnover. Oh, the pain he must've played through just to wheel his teammates to a key win in conference play.

As the games went on, he displayed his toughness. That Detroit streetball mindset is duplicated across the entirety of his DNA continued to shine through despite being hurt.

His coach begging him to sit at least one game to keep the stress off his bum ankle. But, Acuff wouldn't listen. Guys who truly love the game don't sit out; they have to be forced to miss action even if that means waiting another day to crush another record or two.

Throughout Saturday's game against Missouri, Acuff watched his teammates step up at critical junctures in both halves and in overtime to come away victorious.

Fellow star freshman Meleek Thomas shining brightly with 28 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three, Trevon Brazile's returning to his old stomping grounds to score 19 points including a huge non-hesitant three pointer on the right wing, and Malique Ewin displayed his three-level ability at the left wing.

It's tough to ignore DJ Wagner's impact as lead facilitator, playing all 45 minutes with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, and only three turnovers. He played his role perfectly, one that he's been used in sporadically this season due to the emergence of Acuff.

However, it shows that Arkansas has the veteran leadership required to make a run in this year's NCAA Tournament. Learning to play together even without their best player means the Razorbacks have an unlimited ceiling no matter who they face over the next few weeks.

While it's understandable for anyone across the country to place doubt on how far Calipari can lead his team because they are matchup dependent. There is proof in a road loss to Florida and a neutral site loss to Houston that the Razorbacks lack in physicality against certain teams with a solid to serviceable post presence.

Perhaps the Missouri victory is a wakeup call for this Arkansas team that they can get it done in the postseason by taking it one game at a time. Any team is beatable, just look at Marquette's home win over potential No. 1 seed UConn on Saturday.

Then there's Arizona, a popular No. 1 seed among bracketologists, that can go on dry spells from the field. The Wildcats have dropped a couple games this season to Kansas and Texas Tech, which verifies the point that no game is decided on paper and Excel spreadsheets.

Arkansas enters the final week ahead of Selection Sunday as the top No. 5 seed in the field. There is a chance that the Razorbacks can make the SEC Tournament Championship game that it could move up to the last No. 4 seed given they will be fairly fresh not having to play until the quarterfinals late Friday night in Nashville.

If Saturday’s win in Columbia revealed anything about Arkansas, it is that the Razorbacks are deeper and more resilient than many expected.

Acuff remains the catalyst who raises the teams ceiling, but Arkansas' performance against Missouri showed that Calipari’s team is capable of adapting when circumstances demand it.

In March, it's all about teams figuring out how to survive and advance. And on Saturday, the Razorbacks figured out how to do just that in a hostile environment. Those are the types of moments a coach such as Calipari find the answers to questions he's been searching for all year.

When his best player is not enough on his own, Arkansas might have discovered that it already has several different guys they can rely on after all.

