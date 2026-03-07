Four Big Takeaways from Razorbacks' Impressive Road Win at Mizzou

No Darius Acuff. No problem. Road game. No big deal. Emotional Senior Day for Missouri. Didn't matter.

Arkansas overcame all three of those major obstacles to score its most impressive win of the season Saturday with a thrilling 88-84 overtime victory at Missouri.

Arkansas coach John Calipari saw several Razorbacks step up with outstanding performances in the wake of Acuff's first missed game of the season.

It was career win No. 900 for Calipari and a masterful job by the Hall of Fame coach. His players made sure he enjoyed a celebration after the game.

It was a satisfying and joyful victory for the Hogs, who showed they could be a quality team even without the SEC's leading scorer and assist man.

They stared down a daunting challenge that not many teams could overcome when playing without their leader, their main ballhandler and facilitor on offense, their leading scorer, the guy who usually takes the big shots in crunch time.

That's why this was the Hogs' most impressive win, despite important victories against No. 10 Texas Tech at a neutral site and Louisville, No. 11 in the preseason and currently 28th in the AP rankings.

Meleek Thomas led the way with a career-high 28 points on 5-of-6 three-pointers and free throws on each. He carried the load with Acuff on the bench.

Eight Hogs saw the court and all contributed. There were several heroes, none more than Malique Ewin.

Ewin's steady improvement results in overtime explosion

Ewin shocked Calipari, his teammates and surely the Missouri defense when he buried a 3-pointer with 2:29 left in overtime to give the Hogs an 81-77 lead.

He'd already banked in the Hogs' first bucket of OT and clinched the win with four straight free throws, those coming after he missed a 1-and-1 opportunity with 20.7 seconds left.

When DJ Wagner missed both free throws with 12.4 left and Arkansas leading 84-82, Ewin slipped in for the rebound and got fouled. Had Missouri snagged the board on Wagner's second miss, the Tigers could've forced another overtime period or won with a 3.

A 6-foot-10 senior transfer from Florida State, Ewin is a key for Arkansas' post-season hopes.

When Ewin and Trevon Brazile both play well, and if Nick Pringle can avoid foul trouble and contribute, the Hogs' front line just might match up well with anyone. Well, maybe except Florida but the Razorbacks would surely like a second chance against the Gators on a neutral court.

Happy homecoming for Razorbacks' Missouri native

Everybody knows Arkansas' post-season success will depend largely on the performance of Brazile, a 6-10 senior who's been good this season but inconsistent.

When Brazile shines, especially on both ends of the court, the Razorbacks can compete with anyone. The verstaile, fluid forward showed he's ready for that challenge against Missouri.

The Springfield, Mo., native, who spent his freshman season with the Tigers in Columbia, helped power the Hogs' early spurt that resulted in a 32-17 lead.

Missouri rallied to cut the halftime deficit to just three at 39-36. At intermission, Brazile had 13 points and five boards at intermission.

He finished with 19 points, six above his average, nine rebounds, three steals, a block, and no turnovers.

He also made what might've been the game's most important bucket, a no-hesitation catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from top of the key. What we're not really able to see in the short clip below is how perfectly Hogs' stand-in point guard DJ Wagner delivered a pass that made Brazile's quick release possible.

Experts perspective on admiration for Acuff but is it too much?

Acuff, the Hogs' do-everything freshman point guard, leads the SEC in points and assists and will be the first to do that in 46 seasons.

That's when "Pistol" Pete Maravich, the greatest player in SEC history, led the conference in both. The "Pistol" played without a 3-point line and averaged 44.5 points and 6.2 assists in the 1969-70 season. Acuff held at 22.2 points and 6.4 assists.

Acuff enjoyed a highlight performance with 28 points and 13 assists in Arkansas' 105-85 win against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Following the game, Texas coach Sean Miller raved about Acuff.

"I've never seen a point guard better," said Miller, who was a standout lead guard for Pittsburgh (1987-92). "Greatness, you feel his presence. He is a monster."

ESPN analyst Jon Crispin, who worked the Arkansas-Missouri game Saturday, also has deep respect for Acuff, too much some might argue he feel Acuff should be and will be about the No. 7 pick in this year's NBA draft.

For sure, he's a finalist for the Wooden Award which honors the best player in college basketball each season.7re

"(Acuff) will mold the game the way he wants it," Crispin said. "I think, if I'm an NBA team I'm taking him first. He'll make anybody I have better and I think he's CP3 with a better game."

That's high praise, indeed, as Chris Paul III will be an NBA Hall of Famer. Known as the "Point God," Paul has played 21 seasons and announced he's retiring following this season. He is second all-time in assists and steals in the NBA.

Comparing Acuff to Paul, Crispin acknowledged that Acuff is the better shooter and added, "(Acuff) is more consistent with what the game is today. So buckle up and get behind him."

Calipari shows he hasn't lost winning touch

Calipari passed the legendary Bob Knight, who won three national titles with the Indiana Hoosiers, by claiming his 900th victory.

Calipari sits fifth on the all-time wins list, still far behind Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 1202 victories. It's an impressive list of Hall of Fame coaches.

Historical day today 😄



Cal becomes the 3rd-fastest coach to reach 900 wins (1,185 games) and the 2nd-youngest ever to do it.



This was one of Calipari's finest coaching jobs. He had to adjust more than anyone to playing without Acuff.

Coach Cal had to remind DJ Wagner how he played down the stretch while leading the offense last year during the Hogs' late-season SEC run and into March Madness when they beat both Kansas and St. John's to reach the Sweet 16.

Calipari's guidance is evident in Brazile's patience on offense. The big man knows now when to shoot the 3 and when to run the offense.

Cal's teaching has made Thomas a better player, a more disciplined shooter, without taking away his freedom, confidence and effectiveness.

Calipari has to get a lot of credit for Billy Richmond III's incredible surge at mid-season when he suddenly became a top scorer while dishing assists and maintaining his high-energy presence on defense.

Ewin's improvement, Pringle's recent contributions, Karter Knox's improved play prior to his knee injury, all point to Calipari's daily guidance.

When Acuff returns to the lineup, likely on Friday the 13th in the SEC Tournament, it'll be interesting to see just how many games the Hogs can win in March -- and if they get a chance to play in April at the Final Four in Indianapolis.

