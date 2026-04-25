Muurinen Won't Solve Razorbacks' Big Man Problem, But He Helps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' marathon to find a capable frontcourt continues this offseason as 5-star forward Miikka Muurinen is set to announce his college commitment Monday, April 27.

The 7-foot, 225 pound overseas prospect moved to the United States in 2023 to play at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, (Kan.) while spending his summers with Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He transferred to Arizona Compass Prep for his junior year of high school before returning across the pond to play professionally for KK Partizan in Serbia for 2025-26.

While he lived in the United States, he played on the grassroots circuit for Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. It was there that Muurinen likely made his first Arkansas connection having played with Razorbacks' signee JaShawn Andrews, a fellow consensus 5-star prospect.

Popularly known as "Sim Jesus", Muurinen put on a show in Portland as a member of Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit. He lived up to his nickname by running in the open floor, but it's his impact away from the basket that makes him a saint on the floor.

Former Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Finland native finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 15 minutes of action for Team World, despite falling 102-100 to Team USA.

Muurinen made 5-of-7 shot attempts from the floor, including an impressive lob from West Virginia signee Miles Sadler.

"Last spring, I played for RWE Cam Wilder. After practice, he was doing half-court shots, and then we were in a huddle, and he was talking to the players," Muurinen said. "Then he just said, 'Should we call this dude, Slim Jesus?' That's kind of how it started.

"Then, they made up this [praying] gesture. I pulled it out in a game a couple of times, and then they kind of blew up this summer."

Pogledajte intervju sa Mikom po dolasku u Beograd na https://t.co/GXqWoNg9Qs u 10h🔗#KKPartizan pic.twitter.com/ftJdyE2h9a — KK Partizan Mozzart Bet (@PartizanBC) September 28, 2025

While Arkansas is in desperate need of a traditional post presence, Muurinen doesn't quite fit the bill. Instead, he offers similar length and athleticism at a role left void by Trevon Brazile's graduation.

At 7-foot, 223 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan, and nearly 9-foot-4.5 inch standing reach, the only part of his game lacking right now is exactly what can be added in the weight room.

With a decision looming, the question for Arkansas isn’t just whether it can land Miikka Muurinen, but it's all about how he fits into what still feels like an incomplete frontcourt picture.

What he gives Arkansas is a potential third post player in the rotation alongside Furman transfer Cooper Bowser and redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo.

An addition of someone such as Muurinen would lessen the pressure on current 2027 center target Obinna Ekezie, Jr., who has fielded reclassification options as a member of the 2026 class.

There’s little doubt about the talent Muurinen brings to the floor as his length, mobility and ability to impact the game in space are traits that translate immediately, especially in a system that values versatility and pace such as Arkansas'.

He can simply do it all for any of his suitors, but it's with the Razorbacks that his talents can be utilized best. Whether it's running the floor, defending multiple positions or stretching defenses in ways traditional big men often can’t, Muurinen can be a missing piece who establishes Arkansas as a Final Four level team.

Obviously, Arkansas’ most glaring need remains a true interior presence, and even if the multiple portal plans fall through, Muurinen still offers himself as a mismatch in the SEC.

While his size and offensive skillset make his game a big more perimeter oriented, his length allows him to become an instant rim protector and a fastbreak highlight reel waiting to happen.

If Arkansas were to add Muurinen, it would show John Calipari isn't ready to hit the panic button on his next roster anyway. No, he emphasized length and athleticism over a traditional 240 pound big man.

What he will be doing is placing more responsibility on defense instead of shooting, but also development for a team that might be a bit longer at every position than this year's efficient, offensively driven team.

This will be a direction that can work for Calipari, but only if the remaining pieces fall into place, which makes the commitment of an 18-year-old overseas star critical to next year's success.

Injecting his level of talent will raise the overall ceiling but those pressing questions about whether or not Calipari solved his frontcourt issues won't be answered until November after all.

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