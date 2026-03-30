FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas has a decision to make this season on whether he will stay with the Razorbacks and coach John Calipari next season.

In a normal year, Thomas would be projected as a Top 10 selection for the upcoming NBA Draft, but with so many true freshman competing against him, he'll likely be projected late first round or early second depending on various evaluations.

His role with the Razorbacks developed over time as his game evolved from a pure scoring guard beyond the arc and into a player who can score at every level. The addition of a floater before he even played a game for the Razorbacks was a key for his offensive arsenal and makes him even more valuable at the next level.

Calipari even doubled down on that story from Thomas, giving him an all-around guard who can do everything well. Offering that bit of advice to a coachable young man gave him one of the best backcourts in the nation alongside point guard Darius Acuff.

"One thing I loved about Meleek was his willingness to be coached," Calipari posted on X in Nov. 2024. "When I spoke with him about his game I told him he needed to add a floater. Then, when I watched him play in the state championship game, he hit a game winning shot and it was a floater. That showed me he wanted to be coached."

That level of belief in his coaching helped Thomas rank in the 99th percentile in RAPM (Regular Adjusted Plus/Minus) with a score of 7.9, according to CBB Analytics. This metric takes into consideration his all-around impact on Arkansas' point differential.

His 41.6% three-point rate ranked in the 93rd percentile, which certainly translates to the NBA along with a true field goal percentage of nearly 48% that accounts for his pure shooting efficiency.

As a ball handler, it's rare that Thomas gives up the basketball as his turnover percentage was only 6.7% as a freshman and rated in the 96th percentile nationally. Even his assist to turnover ratio was impressive at 2.5-to-1 which backs up his decision making in a very fast offensive system.

Arkansas Razorbacks Meleek Thomas against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Thomas is a skilled defender in every right as he's shown the ability to be a willing rebounder, a steal rate of 2.8% (80th percentile), 0.8% block rate (50th percentile) and boasted a 0.83x efficiency rating when it came to fouling while flashing for steals and blocks without fouling.

As a 6-foot-5 guard, Thomas has plenty to offer NBA franchises looking for a rookie who can offer quality three-point shooting and effective defense right away.

He shows off a smooth shooting motion and the ability to create off the bounce. While at Arkansas, Thomas has been at his best playing off the ball where he can space the floor and attack closeouts.

The best NBA fits for him are teams that already have established primary ball handlers and need shooting and secondary creation on the wing.

2026 Stat Line: 16 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals in 31 minutes per game

Shooting Splits: .435/.416/.843

Current Average Mock: Low-to-mid 30s

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder stand out as a natural fit because their offense is ready-made around spacing, ball movement and versatile guards, which would allow Thomas to operate in a complementary role without being forced into primary playmaking duties early in his career.

His shooting and defensive activity would translate cleanly into that system and he would have time to develop under veterans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams.

OKC Picks: No. 15, No. 18 and No. 36 (second round)

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are another strong option with a structured development system and a need for perimeter scoring around their core. Thomas could grow into a reliable secondary scorer while refining his decision-making and physicality.

It's been a while since San Antonio has been in contention for championships, but after drafting the emerging face of the NBA in Victor Wembanyama and veteran guard De'Aaron Fox leading the offense, one of the winningest franchises of the 2000s appears to be on the come up again.

Thomas wouldn't be depended on right away with the Spurs as its front office will likely be patient while he develops. The Spurs aren't going to draft someone if they can't shoot either as eight of their rotational pieces make north of 32% from three-point range.

Spurs Picks: No. 19 (first round), No. 35, No. 42, No. 45 (second roudn)

Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Miami Heat

A team like the Heat also makes sense as the franchise has consistently developed guards who bring energy, defend and shoot, which are all things Thomas’ brings to the table. His incredilby high motor and shot-making ability align with that identity.

In that environment, his role would be clearly defined early on and he would get to live in paradise of South Beach. There's no better place to develop as a young player than under direction of long-time coach Eric Spoelstra.

Heat Picks: No. 13 (first round), No. 41 (second round)

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have also been linked to Thomas in early projections by ESPN and the fit is logical. Playing alongside a roster stacked with established scorers and veterans would allow him to focus on development, spacing the floor and making quick decisions, which is where he’s proven most effective during his time in college.

Ultimately, Thomas’ success at the next level will come down to what his role will be with a team. During his time with Calipari, he became a high-usage star at 23.7% and at this stage becoming a secondary scorer who can shoot, defend and play within structure, would clear a pathway for him to see the floor early on.

Should he be drafted by the Clippers, he would receive the value of being a dependable rotational option guard on a team with playoff expectations each season.

Unless the Clippers trade up from their early second round spot, their front office could lose out on Thomas if he does well at the combine.

Clippers picks: No. 38, No. 53

Ultimately, Thomas’ long-term value will be defined by how quickly he adapts to a complementary role built on shooting, defense and decision-making. All three of those categories were keys to his development at Arkansas and should blend into what should be a tenured NBA career.

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